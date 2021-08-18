The Indie Houses Direct Will Be Happening August 31st

Posted on
by
|
Comments

The Indie Houses announced today that their upcoming livestream, The Indie Houses Direct, will be taking place on August 31st. This hour-long stream will be broadcast on YouTubeTwitch, and Steam featuring major news from several publishers for PC, console, and mobile games. This will include several new game announcements, as several people have been doing all summer long. You can read more about the companies involved with this event as we look forward to seeing what they have to reveal.

The Indie Houses Direct
Credit: Indie Houses

Kicking off at the same time as the Direct will be a week-long Indie Houses Steam event where gamers will be able to pick from over 100 discounted games from the labels' catalogues, check out live broadcasts from dev teams, and enjoy over 40 playable demos. The Indie Houses is a collective of indie games labels who have come together to collaborate on initiatives where their combined size will help them cut through the noise and compete with bigger publishers. Together they can also collaborate to support the wider community of small independent developers. The founding members are Akupara Games (Grime), Fellow Traveller (Paradise Killer), Neon Doctrine (Vigil), Raw Fury (Call of the Sea), Those Awesome Guys (Move or Die), Toge Productions (Coffee Talk), and Whitethorn Games (Calico).

Akupara Games:

  • Announcing a new game as publisher
  • Surprise game launch during the event

Fellow Traveller:

  • Revealing a brand new game in partnership with Silverstring media
  • What's next for Suzerain and No Longer Home
  • Announcing a new signing to the label

Neon Doctrine:

  • Release date for Legend of Tianding
  • New title Devilated announcement

Raw Fury:

  • What's next for Kingdom Two Crowns
  • Townscaper mobile news

Toge Productions:

  • Unveiling a new game published by Toge Productions
  • Dropping news on the sequel to one of their biggest titles

Whitethorn Games:

  • New trailers and demos showing off more upcoming games
  • Exciting news for Teacup
  • Launch day for Lake

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Gavin Sheehan

Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling. He can also teach you how to play Star Trek chess, be your Mercy on Overwatch, recommend random cool music, and goes rogue in D&D. He also enjoys hundreds of other geeky things that can't be covered in a single paragraph. Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Vero, for random pictures and musings.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.