The Indie Houses Direct Will Be Happening August 31st

The Indie Houses announced today that their upcoming livestream, The Indie Houses Direct, will be taking place on August 31st. This hour-long stream will be broadcast on YouTube, Twitch, and Steam featuring major news from several publishers for PC, console, and mobile games. This will include several new game announcements, as several people have been doing all summer long. You can read more about the companies involved with this event as we look forward to seeing what they have to reveal.

Kicking off at the same time as the Direct will be a week-long Indie Houses Steam event where gamers will be able to pick from over 100 discounted games from the labels' catalogues, check out live broadcasts from dev teams, and enjoy over 40 playable demos. The Indie Houses is a collective of indie games labels who have come together to collaborate on initiatives where their combined size will help them cut through the noise and compete with bigger publishers. Together they can also collaborate to support the wider community of small independent developers. The founding members are Akupara Games (Grime), Fellow Traveller (Paradise Killer), Neon Doctrine (Vigil), Raw Fury (Call of the Sea), Those Awesome Guys (Move or Die), Toge Productions (Coffee Talk), and Whitethorn Games (Calico). Akupara Games: Announcing a new game as publisher

Surprise game launch during the event Fellow Traveller: Revealing a brand new game in partnership with Silverstring media

What's next for Suzerain and No Longer Home

Announcing a new signing to the label Neon Doctrine: Release date for Legend of Tianding

New title Devilated announcement Raw Fury: What's next for Kingdom Two Crowns

Townscaper mobile news Toge Productions: Unveiling a new game published by Toge Productions

Dropping news on the sequel to one of their biggest titles Whitethorn Games: New trailers and demos showing off more upcoming games

Exciting news for Teacup

Launch day for Lake