Vigor Launches New Content With Season 22 This Month

Vigor has a new season of content out now, which has added new items across the board, along with new events and more

Article Summary Discover Vigor Season 22: Meltdown with its nuclear chaos theme and new survival gear.

Unlock outfits with wardrobe presets, featuring hazmat suits and combat helmets.

Collect action figures from past seasons and display them in a new Shelter cabinet.

Exclusive platform packs and the Doomsday Raider Pack offer powerful gear and weapons.

Indie game developer and publisher Bohemia Interactive have released the latest season of Vigor, as Season 22 – Meltdown is now live. The shorthand to this season is that they're bringing more of a nuclear chaos theme to the game, as you can find new survivor gear, action figure collectibles, wardrobe presets, and more. Plus a season pass if you want to pay money for extra content in the looter shooter. Wehave more info and a trailer here.

Vigor – Season 22: Meltdown

Get ready for a Battle Pass filled with essential survival gear. Hazmat suits, gas masks, and combat helmets will help Outlanders brave the dangers of a radioactive battlefield, while toxic green and hazard-stripe yellow weapon skins ensure you stand out in the chaos. Plus, with the highly-anticipated wardrobe presets, players can save up to five custom outfits, making it easy to switch up looks for different strategies. A brand new collectible has arrived: action figures! Scattered across Encounter maps, these figures represent past seasons of Vigor, each with a unique look and signature catchphrase. Secure an action figure and it will be displayed in the Shelter's new glass cabinet. The season 22 action figures can be unlocked through seasonal challenges, with more to come in future seasons.

Season 22 also brings exclusive platform packs, including the Sunflower Army Pack for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members, and the PlayStation Plus Hive Guardian Pack. These introduce new cosmetics and a variety of weapons that offer Outlanders more ways to express themselves while staying combat ready. Both packs are available for a limited time. Beyond the Battle Pass and new collectibles, Outlanders can also look forward to expanded Donation Hub rewards, a new cosmetic crate, and a fresh subcategory for assault rifles. The Outlands spare no one. The Doomsday Raider Pack equips Outlanders with powerful weapons and tactical gear to dominate the battlefield. Featuring exclusive outfits, high-powered firearms, radiation grenades, and an arsenal of consumables, this pack will prepare players for anything. The pack may only be purchased once per account and is available for a limited time at $69.99.

