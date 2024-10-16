Posted in: Games, Nexon, Video Games | Tagged: Vindictus

Vindictus Has Dropped New "Ruin Of The Forsaken" Update

Nexon has a new update out for Vindictus this morning, as the new Ruin of the Forsaken update adds a new episode, raid, and events

Article Summary Explore Vindictus Season 4's new episode, battling the evil god Balor with thrilling story twists.

Join the "False Confession" raid at Level 120, facing Spinos with electrifying powers.

Participate in events for extra rewards and exclusive items until November 26th.

Celebrate Vindictus's 14th anniversary with daily check-in gifts, including Comrade: Epona.

Nexon released a brand-new update this morning for their hack n' slash RPG Vindictus, as the Ruin of the Forsaken update brings some interesting content. Among the new additions to the game include a new episode of content for Season 4 that will have you deal with the evil god Balor, along with a new raid called the "False Confession" to join and a number of new events for you to take part in over the next month or so. We have more details and a trailer here as the content is now live.

Vindictus – Ruin of the Forsaken

Enticing New Episode – Season 4 Episode 10 tells the story of the heroes heading to an ancient altar to prevent the return of an evil god, Balor. They face off against their friend, Spinos, who succumbs to despair and hatred after another deity, Macha, causes the defeat of the hero Lugh Lamhfada.

Season 4 Episode 10 tells the story of the heroes heading to an ancient altar to prevent the return of an evil god, Balor. They face off against their friend, Spinos, who succumbs to despair and hatred after another deity, Macha, causes the defeat of the hero Lugh Lamhfada. Riveting "False Confession" Raid – The newly-added four-person raid can be entered beginning at Level 120 in the Sen Mag Forest region of "Toward Taratha." In a mystical zone modeled after the Kingdom of the Sun, the boss Spinos appears, using weapons imbued with lightning and sand magic.

The newly-added four-person raid can be entered beginning at Level 120 in the Sen Mag Forest region of "Toward Taratha." In a mystical zone modeled after the Kingdom of the Sun, the boss Spinos appears, using weapons imbued with lightning and sand magic. Celebratory Events – To celebrate the update, brand-new events will be available. Nexon will award players with an additional Evil Core until October 29th, upon completing the "False Confession" raid. Also, the "Fresh Fall Hero Pass" event will run until November 26th, offering players the opportunity to earn various rewards, including the "2024 Hero Voice Destiny Box – Fall" and "Clone Outfit Crafting Box" by leveling up their pass through a variety of missions. Lastly, this October is the 14th anniversary of the release of Vindictus. To celebrate the occasion, every player will receive various gifts, including Comrade: Epona, simply by checking into the game daily. Don't miss out on this exciting giveaway event!

