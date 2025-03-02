Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bolder Games, Virballs

Virballs Announces Full Release Date For Mid-March

After being in Early Access since October, Virballs has an official release date as the full game will be released later this month

Article Summary Virballs full game launches March 18, 2025 after a successful Early Access run starting October 2024.

Take control of ORB, the agile bot, to combat hostile virballs and bizarre hybrid creations.

Collect elemental virballs to craft powerful ammo and overcome diverse levels and epic boss fights.

Rescue adorable Floobers and foil Dr. Corvid’s sinister plans in a fast-paced 3D platformer.

Indie game developer Chimera Studios and publisher Bolder Games have revealed the official launch date for their new game Virballs. The game has kinda been out for a minute as an Early Access version was released back in October 2024, showing off this unique 3D action platformer where you use these newly created creatures from the mind of a mad scientist to do wonderous things. But you'll get to play the full version when it drops on March 18, 2025, for PC. Enjoy the latest trailer while we wait the next two weeks.

Virballs

In Virballs, you play as ORB, a run-of-the-mill Object Removal Bot tasked with cleaning up the mess of the invasive virball menace. The villainous mad scientist Dr. Corvid has scattered his latest fiendish creations across multiple planets, causing mayhem at every turn. To make matters worse, innocent planetary inhabitants, Floobers, are being attacked by the vicious virballs! The study of the biology of virballs is still in its infancy, but findings show that the organism shares much in common with viruses. In the field, virballs have been seen eating one another, which results in the manifestation of exotic hybrids. Don't worry about accomplishing your mission; ORB comes equipped with rocket-propelled grappler claws, small thrusters to increase his mobility, and a containment sphere for special hazardous materials. Within this containment sphere, ORB can harness the powers of the virballs to create elemental Cores that allow him to grow his arsenal and thwart Dr. Corvid's plans.

