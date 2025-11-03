Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: pokemon, Tales of Transformation, virizion

Virizion Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Tales of Transformation

Virizion will return to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO along with Cobalion and Terrakion. Defeat it using these top counters.

Article Summary Virizion returns to Pokémon GO Five-Star Raids alongside Cobalion and Terrakion this season.

Discover the top counters for Virizion, including Mega Rayquaza, Rayquaza, and Shadow Salamence.

At least two high-level trainers can defeat Virizion; three or more make it much easier.

Shiny Virizion rates are 1 in 20, with perfect IV CPs at 1727 (normal) and 2159 (weather boosted).

The September, October, and November season of Pokémon GO, titled Tales of Transformation, continues this month. This season focuses on Mega Evolution, Gigantamax power-ups, and form changing. For the third and final month of Tales of Transformation, Five-Star Raids will feature Raikou, Entei, Suicune, Heatran, Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Beedrill, Mega Pinsir, Mega Heracross, Mega Tyranitar, Mega Altaria, Mega Ampharos, Mega Manectric, Mega Aerodactyl, Mega Medicham, and Mega Garchomp. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Virizion, who will have a stint as the Five-Star Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

Top Virizion Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Virizion counters as such:

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Rayquaza: Air Slash, Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Shadow Staraptor: Gust, Brave Bird

Mega Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Enamorus: Fairy Wind, Fly

Yveltal: Gust, Oblivion Wing

Mega Pidgeot: Wing Attack, Brave Bird

Galarian Articuno: Psycho Cut, Fly

Shadow Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Virizion with efficiency.

Salamence: Fire Fang, Fly

Staraptor: Gust, Fly

Moltres: Wing Attack, Sky Attack

Therian Forme Tornadus: Gust, Bleakwind Storm

Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Apex Purified Lugia: Extrasensory, Aeroblast++

Honchkrow: Peck, Sky Attack

Hisuian Braviary: Air Slash, Fly

Galarian Moltres: Wing Attack, Fly

Ho-Oh: Flying-type Hidden Power, Brave Bird

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Virizion can be defeated by two trainers. If you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Virizion will have a CP of 1727 in normal weather conditions and 2159 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

