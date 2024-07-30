Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Omni One, Virtuix

Virtuix Has Expanded The Omni One Library With Over 50 Titles

Virtuix announced this morning that 15 new titles have been added to the Omni One, as they expand the library to over 50 games

Article Summary Virtuix expands Omni One's library, adding 15 new games and bringing the total to over 50 titles.

Omni One's new titles include top VR games like Sniper Elite VR, Amid Evil, and Survival Nation.

CEO Jan Goetgeluk emphasizes the platform's diverse and immersive range of VR experiences.

Rebellion CEO Jason Kingsley praises Virtuix tech for enhancing Sniper Elite VR's precision shooting.

Virtuix has revealed this morning that they have added 15 new titles to the Omni One, expanding the platform's library to over 50 titles. The company has slowly been expanding the number of titles on its unique VR system, in which you are essentially locked into a platform with several sensors and a chestpiece for a more immersive experience. Not a ton of games cater to it, but the few that do have gone out of their way to make the experience worthwhile. We have more info about it below as the titles are now live on their server.

Omni One – Summer Game Expansion

The 15 new game additions enrich Omni One's extensive library, ensuring there's something for everyone. Whether diving into thrilling virtual worlds, engaging in intense multiplayer battles, or exploring captivating narratives, Omni One promises an unparalleled VR experience. The latest announced titles include award-winning games such as Sniper Elite VR, Amid Evil, Survival Nation, Genotype, and Ilysia, with the full list available below.

Alvo VR

Amid Evil

Drop Dead: The Cabin

Flock of the Low God

Genotype

Ilysia

Neolithic Dawn

Propagation: Paradise Hotel

Sail

Sniper Elite VR

Sugar Mess – Let's Play Jolly Battle

Survival Nation

The Atlas Mystery

Tunnels VR

Undead Citadel

"We're excited to announce the expansion of our game lineup to over 50 titles for Omni One," said Jan Goetgeluk, CEO of Virtuix. "This milestone underscores our commitment to offering a diverse and compelling range of experiences that showcase the full potential of Omni One's freedom of movement in VR."

"We're thrilled to bring Sniper Elite to the Omni One platform," said Jason Kingsley CBE, CEO of Rebellion, developer of Sniper Elite VR. "With Virtuix's innovative technology, players can now physically step into the intense missions of Sniper Elite, experiencing the thrill of precision shooting in a whole new dimension. Be careful out there."

