Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Omni One, Virtuix

Virtuix Reveals The Full-Body Omni One VR Setup

Virtuix has a brand new VR unit on the way, as the Omni One will give Pico players an immersive gaming experience like no other.

Article Summary Omni One VR setup announced, enhancing Pico experience with 360-degree treadmill.

Pre-orders for full-body VR unit to launch by late Q2 2024; price set at $2,600.

Featured titles include The Walking Dead, Ghostbusters, and exclusive Virtuix games.

Virtuix partners with studios for an exceptional selection of games, raising VR bar.

Virtuix has revealed their next major piece of VR equipment this week, as players can soon experience more immersion with the full-body Omni One VR unit. As you can see, this is a solid piece of equipment that comes with a harness, a proprietary 360-degree treadmill, and accessories that allow you to expand your gaming into a deeper environment with the use of the Pico 4E headset. The harness allows you to stay in one spot as the treadmill essentially works like an enlarged thumbstick with your feet moving you around the map. This basically takes up the same amount of space a small exercise unit would, with the ability to link to a TV so others can see what you're doing. Pre-orders will be taking place soon, with an eventual release sometime in late Q2 2024. The unit is going to run you about $2,600 (not including shipping).

Omni One

Building on its experience with the Omni Arena that powers VR experiences at game rooms and arcades worldwide, Virtuix worked directly with developers to optimize their games for the Omni One's customized Pico 4 Enterprise headset and bespoke 360-degree treadmill. Run around in virtual worlds with full freedom of motion to crouch, kneel, back up, strafe, and jump. The Omni One lineup includes hit VR titles like The Walking Dead: Saints and Sinners, Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom, The Twilight Zone VR, and Doctor Who: The Edge of Time. Further official collaborations and exclusive Virtuix-developed titles are in the works.

AFFECTED: The Manor

Ancient Dungeon

ARK and ADE

Breachers

Craft Wars

Crimen – Mercenary Tales

Compound

David Slade Mysteries: Case Files

Dead of the Sea

Dead Zone

Death Horizon: Reloaded

Doctor Who: The Edge of Time

Darksword: Battle Eternity

DYSCHRONIA: Chronos Alternate

Elite Force

Eolia

First Steps

Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord

Hubris

Hunt Together

Hyperblast

In Death: Unchained

Ionia

Journey To Foundation

Peaky Blinders: The King's Ransom

Primal Hunt

RUINSMAGUS

The Exorcist: Legion VR

The Jade Cipher

The Patcher

The Secret Pyramid

The Twilight Zone VR

Titanic: A Space Between

TOTALLY BASEBALL!

Wanderer: The Fragments of Fate

Virtuix CEO Jan Goetgeluk expressed excitement about Omni One's upcoming launch, stating, "The high caliber of our launch games showcases how Omni One will take virtual reality to the next level. We are proud to partner with so many award-winning studios and offer our users an exceptional selection of games that will redefine their gaming experiences."

Jake Zim, Senior Vice President of Virtual Reality at Sony Pictures Entertainment and publisher of the recently released game Ghostbusters: Rise of the Ghost Lord, said, "As Sony Pictures VR continues to expand the game with new updates and content for fans, we are eager to collaborate with Virtuix. Bringing the game to the Omni One enables us to offer even more groundbreaking ways for players to dive deep into the evolving Ghostbusters universe. This initiative aligns with the theatrical release of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, ensuring our game evolves in tandem with the saga's cinematic journey."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!