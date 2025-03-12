Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Seoul, South Korea, Virtuos

Virtuos Launches New Studio In Seoul, South Korea

Virtuos has launched a brand new video game development studio located in Seoul, South Korea, as they're looking for new talent

Virtuos has announced that it's opening a brand new development studio, as Virtuos Seoul is now open in Seoul, South Korea. According to the company, the new studio's move is driven by the company's commitment to "deepening collaboration with Korean game developers and publishers." No word yet on anything currently being worked on, only who is in charge and that they are currently looking for new talent to fill several positions, which you can find on their website. We have more details about the studio below.

Virtuos Seoul

Virtuos Seoul will enhance the delivery of creative and design capabilities, leading the liaison between Korean clients and Virtuos' game development studios worldwide. Since 2009, Virtuos has been partnering with over half of the top 10 Korean game studios, contributing to critically acclaimed projects such as Crossfire, Dave the Diver, PUBG, and Stellar Blade. Virtuos Seoul will be led by Seunghwan "Sean" Yoon, General Manager, who brings 20 years of experience in the games industry. Throughout his career, Sean has held significant roles at various studios, including serving as Senior Producer at Kabam and as Managing Director at Webzen. His track record of having worked in Asia, Europe, and North America demonstrates his expertise in facilitating effective cross-regional and nuanced multicultural collaborations. He reports to Philippe Angely, Managing Director of North Asia.

Virtuos Seoul strategically serves as a hub, addressing South Korea's unique cultural and market needs while facilitating collaboration between Korean clients and Virtuos' global production teams. Alongside Sean Yoon, the studio's core team includes Kyungjin Lee, Development Director, who has over 20 years of multidisciplinary experience in game development across all platforms and genres. Kyungjin previously held positions such as Creative Director at Line Games and Character Director at Softmax. Additionally, Sangwon Suh, Senior Business Development Manager, and Wang Yufang, Executive Producer, each bring a decade of expertise in managing client partnerships and projects for Virtuos in South Korea. Together, they form an experienced, multilingual team that is well-equipped to effectively collaborate with both Korean and global game studios.

"Gaming is deeply ingrained in Korean culture. As the world's fourth-largest games market, South Korea has produced some of the world's biggest hits and remains a top gaming hub," said Sean Yoon, General Manager of Virtuos Seoul. "Establishing a physical studio in Seoul enables Virtuos to directly address the unique challenges faced by Korean studios, with the proximity facilitating closer co-development and collaboration. We look forward to helping bring more Korean games to the global stage and vice versa, unlocking new audiences for studios and new content for players alike."

