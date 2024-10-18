Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Hutlihut Games, Void Crew

Void Crew Confirmed For Full Release This November

Focus Entertainment will release the full version of Void Crew, currently in Early Access, next month, as Version 1.0 will arrive on Steam

Focus Entertainment and Hutlihut Games have confirmed that Void Crew will leave Early Access with a full release next month. If you haven't played this one yet, it is an FPS space adventure for 1-4 players, as you'll work as a team to power your spaceship for epic battles. The game has been in Early Access since September 2023, but now we know Version 1,0 will finally be released on November 25, 2024. Also, with the news comes a new short trailer as we wait out the next five weeks for its release.

Void Crew

In the future, a doctrine of survival unites humanity against a mysterious aggressor – the Hollow. As the chosen ones, it's up to you as a crew of up to 1-4 mavericks to brave the void and bring order to the galaxy! Embark on the most advanced spacecraft ever built and journey into deep space on thrilling missions that you and your crew absolutely never trained for! Asteroid storms, solar flares and your buddies' screw-ups will be the least of your worries, as hostile aliens, and desperate human scavengers push your crew to their limits. Pilot the ship, man the turrets, perform emergency repairs, recharge the power cells, utilize space station weaponry, fabricate munitions, and exit the ship on extravehicular missions – be it patching the ship hull or scavenging derelict wrecks.

Teamwork is key: pick a role and prioritize your most urgent tasks with your crew… or try to do everything at once and just wing it, as you'll be short on reliable manpower! Brute force through thick armor, pierce energy shields, launch missile barrages, or snipe weak spots – either way, you'll make sure the enemy ships spin out of control to their destruction – preferably before you blow up! The victor claims the spoils, and you'll need to scavenge valuable materials to upgrade and face the direst conditions with top-notch equipment … and don't forget to go full fashion victim and customize your character's spacesuit to fly in style and boldly go where you probably shouldn't have!

Team-up as a crew of 1-4 in co-op: Round up your best buddies and you're in for a wild space ride!

Round up your best buddies and you're in for a wild space ride! Your ship, your way to play: With a flexible player role system and on-the-go installable ship systems you'll be able to switch your strategies faster than a rogue asteroid changes course.

With a flexible player role system and on-the-go installable ship systems you'll be able to switch your strategies faster than a rogue asteroid changes course. Customize and upgrade: Give your character a spiffy new look with rich upgrades, or add more toys to your ship! You'll be the most powerful and stylish crew in the galaxy!

