Voxile Has Been Released On Steam In Early Access

Voxile has been released for Steam today, as players can try an Early Access version while they work on the full edition of the title

Article Summary Voxile Early Access on Steam: Explore, craft, and survive mutated wildlife in voxel worlds.

Raytraced voxel landscapes and thrilling challenges await players in Voxile's dynamic environment.

Engage with locals, uncover mysteries, and tackle the spreading "ooze" in Voxile's evolving storyline.

Create your own realms and quests with Voxile's intuitive in-game editor for endless creativity.

Indie game developer and publisher VoxRay Games have released their latest game, Voxile, on Steam in Early Access today. This will give players a good chunk of the game to play with, an expansion from where it was during the last demo from Steam Next Fest, as you get to dive into this blocky title featuring mutated wildlife. You'll have to figure out what went wrong with all of them as you will quest, craft, loot, build, and destroy in this world to stay on top of the foodchain.

Embark on a dangerous journey through meticulously crafted, raytraced voxel landscapes, featuring captivating hand-designed locations at every turn. Encounter the mutated wildlife that roam these lands, taking them on with an array of weaponry – from firearms, melee to formidable spells. Bear witness to a spectacle as voxels scatter, revealing the bare bones underneath their skin! Delve into the mystery of the spreading "ooze" that is transforming the terrain. Local inhabitants are seeking your assistance, looking to you as the solution to their problems. Fair exchange, or is there more to this story?

Unleash your destructive prowess with tools that allow you to dismantle the environment down to the tiniest voxel. Find creative solutions to problems, or just revel in the joy of transforming the landscape. For those with grand ambitions, the intuitive in-game editor empowers you to design your own realms, complete with your own unique gameplay and quests. Secure coveted items through chests, quests, mining, or strategic purchases, and transform them into your desired creations. Survival is an art, where a powerful rifle may be easily acquired through charming the locals in some realms, in others you might need to work hard to scavenge for the humblest of resources. Adapt your strategies according to your standing in the food chain and take the necessary precautions.

