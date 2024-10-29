Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: lways Blue Games, songbird

VR Karaoke Game Songbird Announced For Meta Quest

VR players will be getting a karaoke game of their own soon as Songbird will arrive for Meta Quest headsets in early 2025

Article Summary Dive into Songbird, the VR karaoke adventure, available on Meta Quest in early 2025.

Beautify Nestopia with licensed tracks from Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and more.

Engage in vibrant environments with real-time scoring and hand-tracking gameplay.

Features easy setup, performance modes, and revolutionary note tracking for all skill levels.

VR developer and publisher Always Blue Games have revealed their latest title with the uplifting karaoke title Songbird, which is coming to Meta Quest. Created by some of the minds behind Guitar Hero, the game will have you go on a musical journey in which you'll sing iconic tracks and use your voice to bring life to the world around you. No release date was set, but we know it'll be out in early 2025. For now, enjoy the trailer!

Songbird

Created by the musical hearts behind the iconic Guitar Hero, use your voice to bring the world of Nestopia to life as you engage with this vibrant world filled with "catchables," rhythmic multipliers, dancing and fun companions who accompany your musical journey. Whether you're a seasoned performer or having fun with friends, this immersive singing experience delivers the thrill of karaoke directly to your living room.

Beautify Nestopia: Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Nestopia, that needs your help to bring harmony to the land. Featuring a variety of stunning stages—from your bedroom to brilliant mountain vistas—each environment is designed to elevate your karaoke performances. Engage with this vibrant world filled with hand-tracking enabled "catchables," fun companions, rhythmic multipliers, dancing, and interactive elements to accompany your quest.

Immerse yourself in the enchanting world of Nestopia, that needs your help to bring harmony to the land. Featuring a variety of stunning stages—from your bedroom to brilliant mountain vistas—each environment is designed to elevate your karaoke performances. Engage with this vibrant world filled with hand-tracking enabled "catchables," fun companions, rhythmic multipliers, dancing, and interactive elements to accompany your quest. 33 Master Tracks: The launch soundtrack will have 33 licensed songs, featuring hits from artists like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Sublime, with new monthly song packs starting in early 2025.

The launch soundtrack will have 33 licensed songs, featuring hits from artists like Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, and Sublime, with new monthly song packs starting in early 2025. Easy Setup: Simply put on your Meta Quest headset and start singing—no extra equipment needed!

Simply put on your Meta Quest headset and start singing—no extra equipment needed! Play Your Way: Choose between Quick Play for casual fun or Performance mode for a challenge, with three difficulty levels to match your skill.

Choose between Quick Play for casual fun or Performance mode for a challenge, with three difficulty levels to match your skill. Interactive Gameplay: Experience dynamic gameplay with real-time scoring and rhythmic multipliers – reach out to catch them for extra points! Sing to bring the world of Nestopia to life as the song progresses and improve your vocal skills along the way as you strive for high scores and earn achievements.

Experience dynamic gameplay with real-time scoring and rhythmic multipliers – reach out to catch them for extra points! Sing to bring the world of Nestopia to life as the song progresses and improve your vocal skills along the way as you strive for high scores and earn achievements. Revolutionary Note Tracking: The unique and proprietary note tracking interface drops away seamlessly as you sing, allowing players to focus solely on the performance and the beautiful virtual world. Hum to the tune or belt it out loud – you'll get real time feedback to perfect your performance.

