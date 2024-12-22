Posted in: Games, Video Games, VR | Tagged: Cyborn, Wall Town Wonders

Wall Town Wonders Releases Free Holiday Update

Wall Town Wonders has been given a new free update this week, as you can now celebrate the holidays in your VR-grown society

VR developer and publisher Cyborn dropped a new free update for Wall Town Wonders, bringing a little holiday charm to the title. The Holiday Season update brings several new additions to the game, including a new questline, minigames, cosmetics, and a ton of other holiday content with the snowfall. Because what's the point of having a virtual village growing out of your walls if they don't get to celebrate the holidays and have a good time? We have more details below as the update is live.

Wall Town Wonders – Holiday Season Update

A Brand-New Christmas Questline

️Embark on a heartwarming Christmas quest to unlock a charming, friendly snowman. This new friend can be displayed in your room as a trophy, available all year round! ​​Don't miss out: The snowman can only be unlocked during this special Holiday Season, so make sure to complete the quest before it's gone.

New Winter-Themed Mini-Games

Build a magical Christmas island filled with joyful mini-games:

Ice Skating

Snowball Fight

Ninja Gift Stealing

New Diving Mini-Game

Christmas Tree Firefighting

Gift Delivery Chariot Race Exclusive Skins and Decorations Customize your town like never before with new holiday-themed characters and vehicle skins, including a gingerbread airplane and a Christmas-themed balloon. These new options will bring even more personality to your town! Game Enhancements and Localization Updates In addition to the festive content, we've made several improvements: Trader Added: Trade resources for gold or sell resources directly for currency.

Closer Building Placement: Players can now construct buildings closer to each other, offering more customization flexibility.

Tooltips Added: New tooltips explain how to navigate menus and interact with gameplay elements

Clear Upgrade Indicators: Improved clarity for when a building is upgradeable or still locked

Improved Localizations: Enhanced Dutch, Chinese, and Spanish translations for a smoother player experience

Enhanced overall game stability and user experience

