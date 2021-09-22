War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Celebrates Tomb Raider

Square Enix has launched a new event into War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius as they celebrate the 25th Anniversary of Tomb Raider. Joining in the festivities this year, they have added a special Lara Croft unit in the game that can be used as part of your party in battle. As part of the event, you will also have the ability to collect several login bonuses, which includes a "25 Years of Tomb Raiding" vision card (seen below), Lara Croft Unit Shards, "25 Years of Tomb Raiding" vision card shards, and more for a limited time. You can read the details of the event below as it will be running until October 19th.

Lara Croft (UR) unit – Lara Croft is a powerful Water-type UR unit, with her main job as "Tomb Raider," a Middle Guard Striker Class, which is a Lara-specific job created especially for the game's collaboration. Her sub jobs are Gunner and Ranger, and as a unit she is capable of attacking from a distance with the ability to destroy physical barriers and pierce defenses to inflict heavy damage, even on enemies that have high resistance stats. Her Limit burst, "Duelist Reflexes" is a very powerful attack. It deals three hits to the target and lowers Lara's hate, delivering a lot of damage and making it less likely for enemies to target Lara afterwards.

– Lara Croft is a powerful Water-type UR unit, with her main job as "Tomb Raider," a Middle Guard Striker Class, which is a Lara-specific job created especially for the game's collaboration. Her sub jobs are Gunner and Ranger, and as a unit she is capable of attacking from a distance with the ability to destroy physical barriers and pierce defenses to inflict heavy damage, even on enemies that have high resistance stats. Her Limit burst, "Duelist Reflexes" is a very powerful attack. It deals three hits to the target and lowers Lara's hate, delivering a lot of damage and making it less likely for enemies to target Lara afterwards. "25 Years of Tomb Raiding" (UR) vision card – This powerful UR vision card is especially effective for Water-type Missile Attack parties that include Lara Croft. Once the card is fully leveled up, it also provides a boost to Water-type units' luck stat. When equipped to Lara Croft, the vision card increases her Critical Hit Rate and Evasion.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: WOTV FFBE × Tomb Raider Collaboration Incoming! (https://youtu.be/GAHns9SNknI)