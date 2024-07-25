Posted in: Gameloft, Games, Video Games | Tagged: the terminator, War Planet Online

War Planet Online Launches New Terminator Judgment Day Event

War Planet Online has launched a new Terminator-themed event, as you can get the T-800 and Sarah Connor as new lietuenants

Gameloft has launched a new event in War Planet Online, as they get a visit from The Terminator in an all-new Judgment Day event. Starting today and running all the way through August 8, the all-new Judgment Day event will give you a chance to acquire two exclusive lieutenants as part of your army, as you can get the original T-800 and Sarah Connor to lead your troops. Each character has their own unique abilities and tactics that will provide you an advantage over your enemies. The T-800 comes with an Adaptive Bulwark, which gives players a chance to shield their frontline units. Meanwhile, Sarah Connor comes with the Titanium Barrier, which applies a shield to all friendly units equal to a certain percentage of the commander's health. On top of that, you can also fight in an exclusive Terminator-themed chain event, in which you'll fight other players for prizes while also being able to buy promotional materials that are only available during this event.

War Planet Online

When the entire world is at war, bold generals rise to the challenge and lead their armies toward Global Conquest. The time has come for you to strike! Do you have what it takes? Build your base, dominate regions of an actual real-world map, and lead your faction to conquer every nation of the globe! You are a lone military force in a world completely engulfed by war. But you are destined to rise up and conquer it all! So build a mighty base, gather strong allies, and launch a global assault in the most explosive MMO real-time strategy game!

Immerse yourself in a world where thousands of real players struggle for dominance 24/7.

Talk to your allies (and taunt your enemies) in the global chat, or plot your next attack in the private Faction chat.

Build your forces from units based on actual modern war machines including armored tanks, lightning fast jets, long-range artillery and much more!

March your army across a faithfully recreated World Map.

