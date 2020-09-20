Warcave Will Show Off More Of Black Legend During TGS 2020

Warcave announced they will be holding a special broadcast during Tokyo Game Show 2020 Online for their upcoming game Black Legend. The game already looks pretty awesome as you will lead a squadron of mercenaries into the accursed city of Grant. There you will be making an effort to aid a struggling resistance against a deadly cult of fanatics who are basically running the town. We'll see what new footage comes about next week during the event, but for now, here's what we already know on the game along with the previous trailer. We'll show off what gets revealed when it pops online.

In Black Legend, you lead a squadron of mercenaries into the accursed city of Grant to aid a struggling resistance against a deadly cult of fanatics. Piece together stories from survivors, discover new equipment and classes for your team, and delve into many locations during your quest to discover how to stop the city's curse from spreading. Explore deep into the city to eradicate a madness inflicting fog that shrouds the streets in this thrilling alternate history turn-based strategy RPG! Strategy-Focused Gameplay: Approach each combat with a tactical focus, where unit placement, ability combos, and well-chosen attacks are key to survival. Black Legend focuses on old school strategy vibes, but without the 95% percent chance misses.

