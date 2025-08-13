Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Warframe

Warframe Announces Caliban Prime Arriving This Month

Warframe has revealed th enext addition's release date, as Caliban Prime will be added to the game in just a couple of weeks

Digital Extremes has revealed the release date for the next addition to Warframe, as Caliban Prime will be released later this month. Originally introduced back at TennoCon this year, this new Warframe will provide you with the combined powers of the Orokin and Sentient technological empires together in a single armor, as you'll control every fight with an array of boosts. Including increased energy, better shields, and an extra Attack Polarity that will allow you to track and hunt down enemies. We have the finer details of the armor below as it will be released on August 26, 2025.

Warframe – Caliban Prime

Embody Caliban, the heir of two kingdoms, an ancient survivor of The Old War who was uncovered from the wreckage. Originally created to specifically hunt down the Tenno by the Sentient warlord, Erra, he is now free of his creator's clutches, joining an arsenal of Warframes to restore his own honor. Dash forward as a spinning vortex to cut down enemies, slam the ground with a wrathful strike, summon Prime versions of his Sentient constructs, Conculyst, Ortholyst, and Summulyst, to further damage foes or buff defenses, as well as catch enemies in three streams of devastating raw energy that converge into one giant blast.

Equip the latest in Prime weaponry: Caliban's signature melee scythe, Venato Prime, and a never-before-seen sniper rifle uncovered from the Orokin archives, Vadarya Prime. Elevate futuristic fashion with exclusive cosmetics, including the Neurovyre Prime Syandana backpiece, the Tauron Prime Regalia outfit for the Operator and Drifter, exclusive Caliban Prime Glyphs, as well as 90-Day Affinity and Resource Boosters. Players can earn Caliban Prime for free, along with his signature weapons, by collecting the required Blueprints via Void Relics and crafting his components in the Foundry. To instantly unlock Caliban Prime, various packs are available from the official Warframe website.

