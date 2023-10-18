Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: Abyss Of Dagath, halloween

Warframe Releases Its Abyss Of Dagath Update Today

Halloween content comes to Warframe as the team at Digital Extremes have released the Abyss Of Dagath update today.

Digital Extremes has released their Halloween content for Warframe this week, as players can engage in the Abyss Of Dagath update. In what looks like their take on the Headless Horseman, you get a literal faceless Warframe by the name of Dagath, who looks hauntingly deadly, especially when you see her in action. We have more info on what's been added this time around below, as the content is now live.

Based on the legend of the headless horse rider, Dagath enters the Origin System, embodying the spectral realm itself with attacks utilizing spinning sickles and eerie equestrian stampedes. According to Grandmother's tales within the Heart of Deimos, Dagath rises from her tomb every Night of Naberus, a seasonal galactic Halloween celebration filled to the brim with eclectic endowments.

Dagath also welcomes a new addition to the sword/whip weapon family, Dorrclave, as well as a fresh haunted Dojo room for clans called Dagath's Hollow (both available in the marketplace's Dagath Collection).

Engage in the new Abyssal Zone mission to earn the new Resource, Vainthorn, to fill out Dagath's blueprint and finalize her resurrection.

Grendel Prime Access launches today for a limited time to gobble up foes' sweets and spoils alongside Prime tech weapons like a golden Zylok Prime pistol and segmented spiked club, Masseter Prime. Swallow entire enemies into Grendel's newly styled, acidic black hole stomach to turn their meaty bits into toxic projectiles or let them marinate and recover his health.

Hydroid's rework in this update promotes ability synergy and mobility with the new corrosive "Plunder" ability.

Perma-death is no more, thanks to the companion system rework with revamped healing mechanics, mod updates, stat alterations, and more.

New cosmetics are right behind you… like a vampiric Naberus skin for Lotus, Bat-themed Chiroptera Collection skins for Warframes and Sentinels, new armor/weapon skin bundles like Day of the Dead V: Complete Collection and Void Adornment V, four terrifying Glyphs, among many others.

"Our Abyss of Dagath Update has really come together to be a true spooky month release!" said Megan Everett, Community Director. "Grendel Prime is the perfect fit, too, with his enemy-guzzling charm. We're excited to see the fresh Community Fashionframe meatballs out in the wild. It's been fun to really execute the "headless horseman" theme with Dagath's abilities speaking to her story and, most importantly, be fun and easy to grasp for all players."

