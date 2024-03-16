Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Gameloft, Games, Video Games, Wizards of the Coast | Tagged: d&d

Gameloft Announces Work On New Dungeons & Dragons Game

Gameloft revealed they will be working with Wizards of the Coast to create a brand new video game based on Dungeons & Dragons.

Article Summary Gameloft partners with Wizards of the Coast for a new D&D game.

Montreal Studio, known for Disney Dreamlight Valley, to develop.

New title to mix survival, sim aspects, and RPG elements.

Game set in Forgotten Realms and promises cooperative gameplay.

Gameloft and Wizards of the Coast announced this week they have partnered to create a brand new video game based in the Dungeons & Dragons universe. The game is being worked on at the company's Montreal Studio, the same team that worked on games such as Disney Dreamlight Valley, LEGO Star Wars Castaways, and several of the Dungeon Hunter titles. We don't know a ton about the game, only hat it will be set in the Forgotten Realms as a co-op title, mixing survival, life sim, and action RPG mechanics together. We have a few quotes from the announcement below as we now wait to find out more.

"We are honored to partner with Wizards of the Coast to deliver a completely new experience in the Dungeons & Dragons universe," said Lee Kaburis, Executive Producer at Gameloft Montreal. "We are all big fans of D&D and are already hard at work bringing our concept to life, including growing our team, and we look forward to sharing more details in the future."

"Making friends, both on and off the table, has always been a core Dungeons & Dragons value, and it is our goal, as life-long fans, to bring this experience to a different genre renowned for emergent gameplay and shared narrative that can be enjoyed by both newcomers and tabletop masters alike" added Marc-Andre Deslongchamps, Creative Director at Gameloft Montreal.

"Our portfolio of IP, including Dungeons & Dragons, continues to attract amazing partners as we execute our plan to grow our digital games portfolio through licensing and internal development," says Eugene Evans, SVP of Digital Strategy and Licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro. "Our partnership with Gameloft is a prime illustration of our strategy. Given their impressive record building incredible new experiences with major IPs combined with their passion for D&D and vision for this game, we are confident they will create an experience that will delight fans worldwide."

