Posted in: Games, Mobile Games | Tagged: Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef, Maliyo Games

Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef Announced For Mobile Devices

Maliyo Games have teamed up with Disney to make a new mobile game, as Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef is coming out at month's end.

Article Summary Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef mobile game launch set for February 28, 2024.

Team up with Tola and Kole to serve up Nigerian cuisine and expand your restaurant.

Experience Lagos in the future and interact with characters from the Iwájú series.

Unlock new dishes, collect series moments, and immerse in cultural gameplay.

Mobile developer and publisher Maliyo Games has teamed up with Disney to produce a new title for iOS and Android called Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef. The game takes cues from the series and meshes them with cooking simulators you've probably grown accustomed to over the years. Players will have a chance to make all kinds of meals and serve them to customers who are in a rush to get fed. We have more info below and the trailer above, as the game will be released on February 28, 2024.

Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef

Inspired by the animated series Iwájú, Disney Iwájú: Rising Chef will take players into the world of "Iwájú", set in a futuristic Lagos, allowing them to explore authentic African delicacies through a fast-paced and accessible cooking game that celebrates the culture and cuisine of Nigeria. Developed by Maliyo Games in collaboration with Disney Games and Kugali, Iwájú: Rising Chef will be available to purchase for $1.99 (USD) on iOS and Android devices on February 28, to coincide with the debut of the original animated Disney+ series Iwájú. Embark on a culinary adventure and experience the culturally rich and playfully futuristic world of "Iwájú" alongside new and familiar faces from the animated series. As a plucky chef ready to make it big, players will take over a local neighborhood spot and expand it into a world-class Nigerian restaurant. With the help of Tola and Kole, players can learn about and celebrate the culture from Nigeria through the authentic cuisine of the area.

World of Iwájú and Beyond: Experience the culturally rich and playfully futuristic world of Iwájú and meet a slew of characters both original and ones from the series.

Experience the culturally rich and playfully futuristic world of Iwájú and meet a slew of characters both original and ones from the series. Culture through Food: Learn about and celebrate the culture from Nigeria through the authentic cuisine of the area.

Learn about and celebrate the culture from Nigeria through the authentic cuisine of the area. Collect Memorable Moments from the Series: Collect representations of moments from the show as an additional bonus for completing challenges and earning stars.

Collect representations of moments from the show as an additional bonus for completing challenges and earning stars. Extensive Gameplay: Hours of gameplay across varied locations where you can unlock and discover new ingredients and dishes to master every challenge thrown your way. Earn chef titles, upgrade your restaurant to bring in new clientele.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!