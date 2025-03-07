Posted in: Digital Extremes, Games, Video Games, Warframe | Tagged: tennocon, TennoConcert

Warframe Reveals Info For Multiple 12th Anniversary Items

Warframe has a few things cooked up for the 12th Anniversary, including a special TennoConcert happening in London, Ontario

Article Summary Celebrate Warframe's 12th Anniversary with eight weeks of exclusive in-game Alert Missions and rewards.

Join fellow Tenno at PAX East for exciting updates on Warframe and Soulframe from the development team.

Don't miss TennoConcert in Ontario, July 18, with live performances featuring Warframe's official band.

Attend the TennoLive watch party for major Warframe news, cosplay, and exclusive merchandise sales.

Digital Extremes dropped a few notes today about some of their upcoming plans for Warframe, including what's going on for the game's 12th Anniversary. First off, a new update has hit the game, bringing with it a series of in-game Alerts for players to bullet jump into. It is totally free, with some exclusive in-game rewards. This will be here to ride you over until March 18, when they release the next Infested update, Techrot Encore. The team will also be a part of PAX East and will be holding a special TennoConcert in London, Ontario, in July. We have more info here that was released by the team today.

Warframe – 12th Anniversary Celebration

Celebrate Warframe's 12th Anniversary in-game today with eight weeks of Alert Missions offering exclusive cosmetics like weapon and Warframe skins, ship decorations, Weapon Slots, and Syandana back pieces, among other rewards. Meet key members of the Digital Extremes development team at PAX East in May and take a front-row seat to the latest Warframe and Soulframe announcements ahead of TennoCon in July.

Enjoy a night of good vibes with fellow players and meet up with the Digital Extremes team TennoVIP on Friday, May 9. More details about tickets will become available during Warframe's March Devstream.

Attend Devstream 188 Live at PAX on the Main Stage Saturday, May 10 at 3 p.m. ET, packed with exciting updates on the near futures of both Warframe and Soulframe with a panel lineup including the likes of Warframe Creative Director Rebecca Ford, Community Director Megan Everett, Principal Writer Kat Kingsley, CEO Steve Sinclair, and Soulframe Creative Director Geoff Crookes. Panel attendees will receive an exclusive in-game cosmetic set, including items like the Aesopex Armor Bundle, TennoVIP 2025 Glyph & Sigil, Orokin Reactor/Catalyst Blueprints, and early access to the Kullervo Noggle decoration.



TennoConcert

TennoConcert tickets are on sale now and offer fans a track-packed evening featuring the Official Warframe Band helmed by Matt Chalmers with Warframe Creative Director Rebecca Ford joining on bass guitar at Southwestern Ontario's biggest arena, Canada Life Place, on July 18. Now, even more Warframe players can join in on the action, complete with access to Digital Extremes' TennoConcert, plus:

Access to a TennoLive watch party revealing the biggest Warframe news of the year at the DoubleTree Hilton Hotel ballroom on July 19, alongside special photo locations, fun cosplay opportunities, and exclusive merch sales.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!