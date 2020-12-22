Warframe's All-Mech Event Is Currently Live On PC

Digital Extremes has launched the all-mech event called Operation Orphix Venom into Warframe for all PC players. This is your chance to wield the power of science and alchemy with the new Lavos Warframe, which is unlockable in the all-new, mech-only event currently running in the game. You don't need to have a mech prior to getting into the mode, you can just jump in and play immediately. But it's only for a limited time as the event will be ending at 11am PT on January 18th, 2021. We got more details here along with the trailer for the event! Enjoy and destroy everything in your path!

In Operation Orphix Venom, Sentient forces have crippled all Warframes, rendering their powers useless. Thanks to the Entrati Father, players can outfit free mechs found on the battlefield (even if they didn't have one before) for the duration of the event, to team up and drive back the impending onslaught. By harnessing the experimental power of Lavos to transmute the physical realm, players will combine Elements with Abilities to thwart the hordes. Tenno will earn the 45th Warframe in the all-mech event, Operation: Orphix Venom, a first-of-its-kind Survival Mode — where players can access mechs for free while in the event — that escalates into a challenging new Sentient boss battle. In yet another first, when players 'gift' Lavos to a friend, they will receive a free Lavos Orbiter decoration for their efforts! Operation Orphix Venom will push seasoned Tenno to their limits with three new Sentient enemies, the Ortholyst, a lightweight sentient that deploys massive long-range cannon ammo; the Choralyst, an ethereal Sentient wielding a sonic barrage and a thunderous homing orb; and the Summulyst, a high-order Sentient, armed with twin cannons, that bifurcates its body to create a portal to summon reinforcements and projecties. The Operation culminates in a face-off with the brand new boss, the Sentient Dolicholyst.