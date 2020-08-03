Wargaming Releases World Of Tanks' Biggest Update Of 2020

Wargaming announced this morning that they've loaded the 1.10 update into World Of Tanks, the biggest update for the game in 2020. The update has added in six new tanks from the Polish army, all of them medium build and researchable from the Tier IV 14TP, the new branch will stretch from Tier V to Tier X. They've also added in a returning map for you to fight on with Pearl River, which hasn't been seen in the game since 2015, but has not received a massive overhaul and a great look to it compared to the original. You can read more about it below along with screenshots and videos showing you all of the changes in the latest update.

Allowing players to increase their vehicles' characteristics and performance when installed, equipment in World of Tanks is being completely overhauled with the introduction of new pieces and revised bonuses for existing ones in Update 1.10. By changing the core mechanics, players will now have more freedom and choice when it comes to their loadouts. Additionally, the new pieces will diversify the gameplay, while also leading the way for new and non-standard battle tactics. And for lower and medium tier vehicles, equipment has become more accessible as the credit (World of Tanks' earnable currency) price has been decreased. Additionally, this new system brings with it a brand-new feature: slot specializations. Each vehicle from Tier VI onwards will have one of these slots and all equipment will now be designated one of four categories: firepower, survivability, mobility and scouting. By placing certain pieces of equipment in this slot, tankers will get an extra bonus on top of the piece's standard one.

"1.10 is the biggest World of Tanks update since 1.0 released in 2018," states Max Chuvalov, Publishing Director, World Of Tanks. "The biggest part of it is the new equipment system. The current iteration has been in the game for 10 years now and was definitely in need of a revamp. Players will now be able to experiment a lot more with their loadouts thanks to the new and improved equipment items."