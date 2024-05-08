Posted in: Chucklefish, Games, Indie Games, Video Games, Wargroove | Tagged: Chucklefish, Super Rare Games

Wargroove 1 + 2 Will Receive Physical Release From Super Rare Games

You'll soon be able to own both Wargroove games in one package as Super Rare Games are releasing a special collectible edition.

Article Summary Wargroove 1 + 2 physical edition coming May 16 via Super Rare Games, limited to 4,000 copies.

Bundle includes both games on one Nintendo Switch cartridge with new artwork and manual.

Special bonuses: exclusive stickers, trading cards, and a postcard for collectors.

Region-free with multiple language support, ensuring global accessibility for fans.

Indie game publisher Chucklefish has partnered with Super Rare Games to release a special physical edition for Wargroove 1 + 2. The team is bringing both titles into a single cartridge for the Nintendo Switch, but they're also making sure that the term Super Rare holds true as they will only be releasing 4,000 copies. With those copies will come some goodies beyond the game, as you'll get new artwork, a manual, stickers, trading cards, a postcard, and more. We have more details about the special edition below, as it will go up for sale on May 16, going for about $38.

Wargroove 1 + 2 War has broken out in Cherrystone and trouble stirs on the shores of Aurania! Take to the battlefields on Switch Physical. Spice up the fight with a Commander's Groove! With 20+ special unique moves, you'll find plenty of variety. Take your troops forward with thrilling turn-based combat, packed with unique animations and stunning pixel art. Take to the battlefield with two incredible adventures on one cartridge! Wargroove 1 Take to the battlefield with Wargroove, a strategy game for up to 4 players! Choose your Commander and battle warring factions. Design and share maps, cutscenes, and campaigns with editors and customization tools. Wargroove 2 Embark on an all-new adventure in Wargroove 2, filled with unlikely friendships, unknown adversaries, and ugly revenge plots. Wage war against your foes with a cast of new Commanders and utilize their new tiered 'groove' ability system to sway the fight in your favor. Included In This Edition Two fully assembled Nintendo Switch games on one cartridge

Interior art

Full-color manual

Two exclusive stickers

Two sets of trading card packs, one for each game

An exclusive postcard

Supported Languages: English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese

All products are region-free and can be played on any Nintendo Switch

