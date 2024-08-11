Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Drops Multiplayer Gameplay Video

Focus Entertainement has a new extended video available for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2, exploring more of the multiplayer gameplay

Article Summary Extended gameplay video reveals Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's multiplayer modes, Operations (PvE) & Eternal War (PvP).

Players can team up as Ultramarines Lieutenant Titus and battle Tyranid swarms, with co-op drop-in/drop-out feature.

Choose from six playable classes and customize armor and weapons; earn perks and upgrades in PvE mode.

Post-launch free updates include new missions, PvP maps, enemies, and weapons, plus a Season Pass for cosmetics.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive revealed a new video for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 as they take a deeper dive into multiplayer gameplay. This is a good seven minutes worth of content to check out as the devs show off both the game's Operations (PvE) and Eternal War (PvP) modes. This is the first time anyone has seen this content since their reveal at the Warhammer Skulls Festival in May. Enjoy the video above as the game will be out on September 9 for PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PS5 and XSX|S.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2

Continue the story of legendary Ultramarines Lieutenant Demetrian Titus a hundred years after the events of Space Marine and fight the endless Tyranid swarms to defend the Imperium. Unleash Titus' superhuman skill and wide-ranging arsenal solo, or with up to two friends playing as Titus' battle-brothers Chairon and Gadriel in seamless drop-in/drop-out co-op.

Play as one of six playable classes (Tactical, Assault, Vanguard, Bulwark, Sniper, and Heavy) in "Operations" (PvE) and "Eternal War" (PvP) modes and make them your own with Space Marine 2's deep customization system for your armor and weapons. In "Operations" mode, use Armoury Data and experience earned on the battlefield to upgrade each class with up to 25 perks to shape your playstyle. Armoury Data will also let you level up your weapons with each new mission to unlock more powerful variants and unique cosmetics. The armor and weapon cosmetics earned in "Operations" will even be available for your "Eternal War" matches, though your perks and weapon upgrades will remain exclusive to the PvE experience for balancing purposes.

Following the release on September 9, Space Marine 2 players will receive new "Operations" missions and PvP maps, new enemies, and new weapons to fight them with, through regular free updates for all players. Additional cosmetics and Chapter heraldry will be released as part of the Season Pass with no microtransactions or in-game cash shop involving premium currency.

