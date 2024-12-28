Posted in: Focus Entertainment, Games, Saber Interactive, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Space Marine 2, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 Received Obelisk Update

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 got a new update this month, as players can download the Obelisk Update with new content and more

Article Summary Explore the burial world of Demerium in the new free "Obelisk" Operation for Space Marine 2.

Face the Tzaangor Enlightened in PvE missions with thrilling fast-paced attacks.

PS5 Pro now supports up to 60FPS and 4K upscale with new tech advancements.

Unlock unique cosmetics by streaming Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 on Twitch.

Focus Entertainment and Saber Interactive released a new update for Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 this month, as players can download the free Obelisk Update. The new content comes with an update and new content for the Season Pass, updated graphics for PS5 Pro users and some general upgrades for everyone else, and a nod to the episode from Secret Level. We have more info and the trailer here.

Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 – Obelisk Update

A free new Operations map and a slew of cosmetics for Season Pass owners!

Today's update takes players back to the burial world of Demerium with a new Operation titled "Obelisk," available today to all Space Marine 2 players for free! In addition, players will now have to face the Tzaangor Enlightened and avoid its deadly, fast-paced attacks as it careens across the battlefield on its Disc of Tzeentch. Stay alert, as this new enemy will be found in every Operation (PvE) mission featuring the Thousand Sons from now on. Season Pass owners also receive the Dark Angels Chapter Pack, which comes with a new Champion skin for the Bulwark class, three weapons skins for the Plasma Pistol, Auto Bolt Rifle and Power Sword, a new Storm Shield skin and over 40 unique cosmetics celebrating eight of the Dark Angels Successor Chapters.

PS5 Pro, FSR 3 and frame generation for DLSS are now available

On top of today's gameplay additions, the "Obelisk" update comes with a number of tech improvements for console and PC players alike. PS5 Pro owners can now enjoy the grimdark atmosphere of the 41st millennium with increased maximum resolution at up to 60FPS in Performance Mode and 30 FPS in Quality Mode thanks to the PlayStation 5 Pro's Spectral Super Resolution technology, allowing for upscaled 4K resolution. PC players can also now take full advantage of AMD's FSR 3 and Nvidia's DLSS3 with the addition of frame generation support.

Celebrate Secret Level's Warhammer 40,000 episode with new Twitch Drops!

With Secret Level's Warhammer 40,000 episode freshly released, players will be able to collect two unique cosmetics (a breastplate for the Bulwark class and an Iron Halo for the Heavy) starting today at noon ET / 9am PT by watching two hours of Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2 streams on Twitch before December 31.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!