Posted in: Games, Games Workshop, Video Games, Warhammer 40K | Tagged: Snowprint Studios, warhammer

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus Releases Blood Angels For Anniversary

As part of the game's second anniversary, Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus has released the Blood Angels with the latest update

Article Summary Celebrate Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus' Second Anniversary with the new Blood Angels update.

Join Mataneo, the Intercessor Sergeant, in combat with his deadly jump pack and fierce execution skills.

Experience the Blood Angels' legendary struggle against Chaos and their unyielding loyalty to the Imperium.

Engage in tactical skirmishes across multiple game modes and enhance your warriors' abilities on the battlefield.

Snowprint Studios and Games Workshop have released a new update for Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, as the Blood Angels have arrived in the game. The update comes as part of the game's Second Anniversary on mobile, as players now have a new faction to play as if they truly wish to plunge the future into the darkness with the crimson-born crusaders. We have more details about them below as they are currently live in the game.

Blood Angels

Mataneo, the Intercessor Sergeant, flies into combat with his jump pack. Unleashing quick death to Tyranids or Orks alike, he is a master of execution. Keeping his honor intact, Mataneo is possessed by the curse that all Blood Angels face. Thousands of years ago, the chapter lost their beloved Primarch Sanguinius when the betrayer Horus attacked the Emperor of Mankind, giving rise to the forces of Chaos throughout the galaxy. This noble sacrifice was used against the Blood Angels by the forces of chaos to try to warp them into madness and convert their power to dominate the galaxy. The mental war each member of the Blood Angels must endure fuels their wrath on the battlefield. They remain one of the Imperium's most loyal chapters thousands of years into the grim, dark future.

Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus

In Warhammer 40,000: Tacticus, you bring some of the universe's most powerful warriors to lightning-fast tactical skirmishes where you are in full control and only superior tactics can deliver victory. Expand your collection across multiple factions to find new tactical possibilities as you bring your troops to battle and sweep the galaxy clear of all resistance! New players and grizzled fans of the Warhammer universe alike will find challenges in Tacticus, as they progress and compete in various game modes, including PvE Campaigns, PvP, live events, Guild Raids and much more. It's your task as a collector to build your collection into an elite league of warriors capable of meeting any challenge. Equip your heroes with the ultimate gear, wrestled from the hands of your enemies, to enhance their attacks, armor, and abilities on the battlefield. Not every warrior is ideal for every task, however: Make key strategic choices in who to promote and pick teammates with complimentary abilities to maximize your chances in battle!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!