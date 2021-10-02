Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters Gets Grey Knights Trailer

Frontier Foundry and Complex Games have released a new trailer for Warhammer 40K: Chaos Gate – Daemonhunters featuring the Grey Knights. This particular trailer shows off the knights in the middle of some actual gameplay, some of the first scenes we've been able to look at for the game, as they take on some of the more chaotic elements in the world. You can check out the trailer below to see it all, as the game will come out on PC sometime in 2022.

Lead humanity's greatest weapon, the Grey Knights, against the corrupting forces of Chaos in this brutal and fast-paced turn-based tactical RPG. Root out and put a stop to an insidious plot to infect the galaxy with The Bloom, an intergalactic cosmic plague capable of rotting worlds into oblivion. Armoured in faith, shielded by devotion, the Grey Knights' very existence is rooted in mystery, enforced with mind-wipes and executions. Experience life in the 41st millennium and follow the journey of these elite warriors in a narrative penned by acclaimed Black Library author, Aaron Dembski-Bowden.

Upgrade your base of operations, build new facilities, conduct research into arcane mysteries and engage in combat missions across multiple worlds to purge the spread. The Bloom corrupts without prejudice; your choices will affect which planets succumb… and survive. Command your own, personalised squad of Grey Knights; learn a range of diverse skills and psychic abilities, unlock powerful equipment and specialise your champions into four unique standard and hero classes. Each of your warriors can be customised with voice, armour and facial options to make them your own. Grey Knights are an elite chapter of Space Marines and are not in the business of making mistakes or missing their shots. The Precision Targeting system puts you in control of your tactical decisions, allowing you to plan your strategy with confidence, whether by taking shots from afar with sure-fire accuracy, or dismembering and dismantling a foe in brutal melee combat!

As The Bloom corrupts worlds, environments will evolve and erupt with deadly hazards and minions, cultists and the infamous Death Guard Chaos Space Marines will mutate with pestilent boons and blessings, giving them new attacks and abilities. Adapt your tried and tested Warhammer strategies to overcome unsurmountable odds against towering foes and their servants. Charge headlong into fast-paced tactical combat. Eviscerate and execute enemies up close in gory displays of prowess, or strike from afar with blessed bullets and powerful psychic energies. Use the dynamically destructible environment to your advantage by tearing down pillars or slamming vehicles into unsuspecting enemies.