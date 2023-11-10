Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin

Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin Reveals Two Hero DLCs

Frontier Developments have revealed two new hero DLC packs are on the way to Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin shortly.

Article Summary Frontier Developments announces two new Hero DLCs for Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin.

Players can opt for individual DLCs or a bundle, enhancing strategic gameplay.

Yndrasta, The Celestial Spear, offers a quick, powerful Stormcast Eternals hero.

Gobsprakk, The Mouth of Mork, introduces a flying Orruk Kruleboyz hero unit.

Frontier Developments have two new DLC packs on the way for Warhammer Age Of Sigmar: Realms Of Ruin Reveals, as two new heroes will be added soon. Players will soon have the option of buying individually or together The Celeestial Spear and the Mouth Of Mork, both of them offering different ways to play with special units under them. An exact release date has not been given for either one, all we know is that they will be arriving soon. We have more details on pricing and what they'll have below.

"The Hero DLCs will each add a new playable Age of Sigmar unit to the game that can be used in Skirmish, multiplayer, and the single-player Conquest Mode, bringing all-new abilities to the field. Players will swap out their default hero units for one of these special characters, allowing them to tweak their overall strategic approach to the game. Both Hero DLCs are bundled with the Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Ultimate Edition, which has a suggested retail price of £64.99/$74.99/€74.99. Each Hero DLC will also be available separately for £3.99/$4.99/€4.99, as well as part of a bundle for £6.99/$8.99/€8.99, and will require a copy of the base game to play."

"In Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Yndrasta, The Celestial Spear, players are granted a mighty Stormcast Eternals champion. Forged by Sigmar in Azyr and tasked with the duty of hunting down the wayward beasts of Ghur, Yndrasta is a powerful flying hero able to jump in and out of the fray quickly. Her legendary spear, Thengevar, can be thrown to disrupt enemies and inspire allies. With Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin – Gobsprakk, The Mouth of Mork, Orruk Kruleboyz players will have access to the faction's first flying hero unit in the game. Gobsprakk is the canniest and most kunnin' of all the Swampcalla shamans, taking to the skies on a Corpse-rippa Vulcha. As an extremely mobile and late game assault hero, he rallies support to his Orruk cohorts and unleashes destructive power upon his enemies."

