Warriors: Abyss Releases Second Free Update With Atelier Content

Check out the latest update for Warriors: Abyss, as this free update gives you content tied to the company's Atelier series

Article Summary Warriors: Abyss adds new heroes from the popular Atelier series in latest free update.

Sophie, Ryza, and Yumia enhance abilities, offering powerful team combinations.

Purchase two new Atelier DLC costume packs: Vacation and Academy sets.

Engage in epic battles against hordes with 100+ heroes in Warriors: Abyss.

Koei Tecmo released a new free update this past week for Warriors: Abyss, giving players new free content from the Atelier series. The shorthand for this is you're getting a few characters from some of the most recent entries in the franchise, which is convenient since KT owns the IP. You'll also see some free skins in the mix as well as some other purchasable content if you wish to own it. We have more info about it all here.

In this free update, Sophie from the Atelier Sophie series, Ryza from the Atelier Ryza series, and Yumia from the recently released Atelier Yumia: The Alchemist of Memories & the Envisioned Land have been added as new heroes. Each character has abilities that enhance each other's skills and appearance rates, and by including all three in your lineup, they become even more powerful. Also, by combining certain Atelier characters, like Yumia, with Warriors like Magoichi Saika, players can enhance their abilities, depending on what emblems each character possesses. In addition, two Atelier DLC costume packs will also be available for purchase, including the 'Atelier Series Vacation Costume Set' and 'Atelier Series Academy Costume Set.' These fresh and vibrant costumes can be selected after completing the tutorial.

Warriors: Abyss

Take command of historic and masterful warriors by challenging countless swarms of enemies. Through victory and defeat, traverse the merciless trials of hell. There are 100+ heroes for players to ally with, allowing them to combine the unique traits of multiple heroes and create their own powerful parties who will help them fight their way through the dead souls of Hell. By summoning heroes, the player can engage in impressive battles where they daringly rout endless hordes of enemies. This feature will offer players a new form of exhilaration never before experienced in the Warriors series.

