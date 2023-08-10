Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: detective pikachu, Pikachu, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Brings Back Detective Pikachu With Promo Card

Pokémon TCG Japan is offering a Detective Pikachu promo card for those who order the Return of Detective Pikachu game for Switch.

The Nintendo Switch is planning a new game in the Detective Pikachu world this October. Japanese fans who pre-order the game at their stores will be gifted with a special promo card featuring Detective Pikachu. This is a new Illustration Rare card that depicts Detective Pikachu riding on top of Growlithe's back. We do not yet know when (or, sadly, if) this card will be released in the United States or even outside of Japan at all.

Here is the official word on The Return of Detective Pikachu game:

Welcome to Ryme City A place where humans and Pokémon live side by side. In this bustling burg lives a gruff, tough-talking (but surprisingly lovable) Pikachu who loves coffee and calls himself a great detective. Two Heads Are Better than One This Pikachu works together with his partner, a young man named Tim Goodman, to solve a series of mysterious incidents that are occurring within the city. Start the Investigation We hope you look forward to the mystery-filled adventures of Tim and his chatty Pikachu pal—a sleuthing team that only the world of Pokémon can deliver!

This isn't the Pokémon TCG's first crossover with this subset of the franchise. In fact, there was an entire mini-expansion dedicated to Detective Pikachu during the Sun & Moon era. This was released as part of the promotion for the film.

Will there be another film set in this exciting take on the Pokémon world as well?

It seems so.

Legendary Entertainment announced in January 2019 that a sequel was in development. This year, we got an update. Legendary Entertainment representatives confirmed that it was still actively being developed with an announcement following that detailed some creative roles in the film. Jonathan Krisel (Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) was hired as director with The Kings of Summer writer Chris Galletta coming on as writer.

