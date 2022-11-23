An Astral Eclipse Begins In Pokémon GO: Lunala & Solgaleo Arrive

Today, the Astral Eclipse event kicks off in Pokémon GO. This Sun & Moon-themed event will allow players to evolve their one Cosmoem (cheap, Niantic, very cheap!) up to either Lunala or Solgaleo.

Here is the content coming today in Pokémon GO for the Astral Eclipse event:

Date and time: Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. to Monday, November 28, 2022, at 8:00 p.m. local time. New Legendary Pokémon via evolution : Legendaries that evolve? The Sun & Moon games brought this feature to the franchise along with the Alola region. Now that Alola has come to Pokémon GO, we are witnessing the current Season of Light storyline culminate in a chance to evolve our own Legendary Pokémon. Cosmoem can evolve into either Lunala (the Moone Pokémon) or Solgaleo (the Sunne Pokémon) starting with this event. It will take 100 Cosmog Candies.

There will be more tasks unlocked in the Season of Light Special Research. Wild Spawns: Alolan Rattata, Alolan Sandshrew, Clefairy, Alolan Vulpix, Staryu, Hoothoot, Sunkern, Lunatone, Solrock, Munna, Cottonee, Petilil, and Yungoos. There is no new Shiny release but at least we will get the chance to hunt Munna and Cottonee, both of whom had Shiny releases this year.

Field Research encounters: Staryu.

Staryu. Collection Challenge: Rewards Stardust.

Rewards Stardust. Event Bonuses: Nebula skies will be featured once again in the game There will be new event-inspired avatar items celebrating the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.



There is also a challenge live in Pokémon GO right now that asks players to refer friends in order for a bonus to go into effect for this weekend's Ultra Beasts Arrival: Global.

Ultra Unlock-style Global Challenge: If players complete challenges requiring them to refer friends to join Pokémon GO from Monday, November 21, 2022 through Saturday, November 26, 2022, additional bonuses will be unlocked around the world during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These bonuses include: 50,000 Trainers referred: All Trainers will receive a Lure Module via a bundle in the in-game shop 100,00 Trainers referred: All Trainers will be able to use Beast Balls when facing Ultra Beasts during Ultra Beast Arrival: Global. These Beast Balls make catching much, much easier.

