Wars Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Marks 2.5 Anniversary

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius Marks 2.5 Anniversary

War Of The Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius is celebrating the game's 2.5 Anniversary with two new crossovers from previous titles. The random anniversary event will be celebrated by the inclusion of new content from the original Final Fantasy Tactics and Final Fantasy XIII, as you'll have special campaigns, login bonuses, new missions, and more to collect as you play this brand new anniversary event. You can read the full list of things to do down below as it is underway and will be running the next few weeks.

Special Anniversary Campaign Missions – A special, limited-time Milestone has been released which rewards players with Visiore based on the Visiore they spend. Players will also get triple the number of Fragments of Thought of all elements as rewards for undertaking daily missions during the anniversary campaign.

Final Fantasy XIII Collaboration Units and Vision Cards – Players can also keep on the lookout for new Lightning (UR) and Snow (UR) units, as well as Odin's Chosen (UR) and Shiva's Chosen (UR) Vision Cards, to enhance their party. Lightning –Limit Burst: Army of One: Raises own Slash Attack Res. Piercing Rate for 3 turns, deals 3 hits of large Damage to the target and then also lowers their Lightning Res for 3 turns.

– Provides a boost to HP and Unit Attack Resistance for Ice units only. For Snow only, global players will also see boosts in Healing Power and Area Attack Resistance. The Return of the Final Fantasy Tactics Collaboration – Players who log in during the Final Fantasy Tactics collaboration period (00:00, 9/28/2022 to 23:59, 11/1/2022 PST) will receive the Gaffgarion unit and the "Blades of Grass" Vision Card for free.

– Players who log in during the Final Fantasy Tactics collaboration period (00:00, 9/28/2022 to 23:59, 11/1/2022 PST) will receive the Gaffgarion unit and the "Blades of Grass" Vision Card for free. Final Fantasy Tactics Units and Vision Cards – Fan-favorite characters make their way into the game as powerful units, such as Ramza, Orlandeau, Delita and more, as well as the "Scion of House Beoulve" and "Red Chocobo" Vision Cards!