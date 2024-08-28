Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: Lavabird, Warside

Warside Has Released New Campaign Trailer With Gameplay

Check out the latest trailer for the game Warside as the developers provide a better look at the campaign side of the title

Article Summary New Warside trailer showcases campaign, tactical combat, and more.

Explore unique Commanders, Battle Powers, and diverse units across land, sea, and air.

Enjoy a 30+ mission single-player campaign in varied, beautifully drawn environments.

Challenge friends with cross-platform multiplayer and create maps with the mission editor.

Indie game developer and publisher Lavabird have released a new trailer for their upcoming game Warside, as they reveal more about the game's campaign. The trailer, which you can check out here, gives a pretty good look at the gameplay to come as they show off the single-player tactical combat and other additions to the game. Enjoy the trailer, as we're still waiting for a release window to be revealed.

Warside

Warside cuts to the core of what made classic turn-based tactical games so great. A great story campaign with unique Commanders with different playstyles, awesome Battle Powers, and a wide variety of terrain and units. Choose your Commander, assemble your forces, and battle your way to victory. Wage war with artillery and tanks. Master the seas with submarines and warships. Command the skies with fighter and bomber aircraft. Command a variety of specialist infantry, including snipers, medics, mortar teams, and saboteurs.

Choose a Commander to lead your forces. Each Commander has a unique set of passive attributes and a Battle Power. Battle Powers can be devastating, but they need careful timing to have the most impact. Choose wisely for maximum effect. Test your skills with over 30 missions in our single-player story mode campaign. We mix classic battle gameplay alongside escort, rescue, infiltration, and awesome story events. Battle in beautifully drawn forest, desert, and snow environments, plus the toxic wastelands. Battle your friends with cross-platform multiplayer supporting local and internet play.

Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics.

12 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers.

Control 25+ unit types. Simultaneously, battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units.

Faction-unique units with mechanics specific to each faction.

Single-player campaign with over 30 missions.

Forest, desert, and snow biomes, plus the toxic wastelands.

Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Local and internet play are supported.

Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor for both single and multiplayer.

