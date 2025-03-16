Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: First Break Labs, Lavabird, Warside

Warside Releases New Demo Ahead Of Mid-April Launch

Warside has a release date as it will launch next month. But before that, you can play a new demo featuring all its improvements

Article Summary Warside demo released on Steam, launch set for April 14, 2025.

Play as 14 Commanders in 30+ missions with unique skills.

Engage in solo, co-op, or PvP across various environments.

Create custom maps using the built-in mission editor.

Indie game developer Lavabird and publisher First Break Labs dropped another new demo for Warside as they have confirmed the game's release date. Players can try out a new version of the game right now on Steam, giving you a fresh perspective on how the final version will be. Speaking of, that full version will be released on April 14, 2025. Enjoy the latest trailer here, as we'll see it come out in a month.

Warside

Take charge as one of fourteen powerful Commanders, each touting distinct passive skills and Battle Powers. Wield these boons to change the tide of war and ensure victory through 30+ missions in a robust single-player Story Campaign. March a variety of specialist infantry into the thick of battle, including snipers, medics, mortar teams, and more, to take opponents down and keep allies standing when needed most. Deploy more than twenty-five unit types including artillery, tanks, submarines, and warships to control land, air, and sea as ground forces, aircraft, and naval units respectively.

Weather icy snow environments, sandy deserts, toxic wastelands, and even a secret lab hiding lurking enemies. Skirmish solo, recruit fellow commanders in local and online co-op, or challenge friends and foes alike in multiplayer battles in local and online PvP battles. For the ultimate creative touch in battle, design maps with the built-in mission editor and become victorious over all Warside has to offer!

Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics.

14 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers.

Control 30+ unit types. Simultaneously, battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units.

Faction-unique units with mechanics specific to each faction.

Single-player campaign with over 30 missions.

Forest, desert, and snow environments, plus the toxic wastelands.

Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Local and internet play are supported.

Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor for both single and multiplayer.

Language support for English, French, Spanish, and Brazilian Portuguese

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!