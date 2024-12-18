Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: First Break Labs, Lavabird, Warside

Warside Releases New Demo With Several Improvements

Those of you who enjoyed the Warside demo have a new one you can play right now, which comes with some improvements from the first

Article Summary Warside's new demo features a five-mission mini-campaign with upgraded air units like jets, bombers, and helicopters.

Choose from 12 Commanders, each with unique skills and Battle Powers, for strategic turn-based gameplay.

Engage in battles across diverse biomes with over 25 unit types, offering land, air, and sea combat options.

Challenge friends with cross-platform multiplayer and design custom maps with the built-in mission editor.

Indie game developer Lavabird and publisher First Break Labs have released a new demo for Warside with several improvements from the previous one. The game is being worked on for release sometime in the Spring of 2025, but before that, they're giving players a good taste of what's to come. This new demo comes with some upgrades from the first, as you can now play a new five-mission mini-campaign demo featuring new air units such as jets, bombers, and helicopters. We have a new trailer for you above as well as the demo is live on Steam.

Warside

Warside cuts to the core of what made classic turn-based tactical games so great. A great story campaign with unique Commanders with different playstyles, awesome Battle Powers, and a wide variety of terrain and units. Choose your Commander, assemble your forces, and battle your way to victory. Wage war with artillery and tanks. Master the seas with submarines and warships. Command the skies with fighter and bomber aircraft. Command a variety of specialist infantry, including snipers, medics, mortar teams, and saboteurs.

Choose a Commander to lead your forces. Each Commander has a unique set of passive attributes and a Battle Power. Battle Powers can be devastating, but they need careful timing to have the most impact. Choose wisely for maximum effect. Test your skills with over 30 missions in our single-player story mode campaign. We mix classic battle gameplay alongside escort, rescue, infiltration, and awesome story events. Battle in beautifully drawn forest, desert, and snow environments, plus the toxic wastelands. Battle your friends with cross-platform multiplayer supporting local and internet play.

Intuitive turn-based gameplay with a familiar feel for fans of the classics.

12 playable Commanders, each with unique passive skills and Battle Powers.

Control 25+ unit types. Simultaneously, battle over land, air, and sea with ground forces, aircraft, and naval units.

Faction-unique units with mechanics specific to each faction.

Single-player campaign with over 30 missions.

Forest, desert, and snow biomes, plus the toxic wastelands.

Challenge friends and foes with multiplayer battles. Local and internet play are supported.

Design your own maps with the built-in mission editor for both single and multiplayer.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!