Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Gets New Dev Video

"Contributing to an iconic universe like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an incredible opportunity on any level, but even after completing a TMNT project years ago, I always held out hope that I'd be able to create an experience set in the original era that inspired so much of my childhood wonder," said Major. "We finally found a partner that shares Tribute Games' passion for the Heroes in a Half Shell's debut. Getting to continue the legacy of the classic, beloved TMNT beat-em-ups that fans around the world grew up playing is surreal."

"The reputation we've built with exceptional partners through modern classics like Streets of Rage 4 was vital to beginning our journey with Nickelodeon and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge," said Imbert. "Tribute Games clearly shares our passion for the world of TMNT. Their deep understanding and devotion to the essence of classic beat-em-ups makes them the perfect force to ensure Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is the evolution of brawling fans deserve."