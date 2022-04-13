Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge Gets New Dev Video
Dotemu has released a new developer video for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge giving a behind-the-scenes look at the game. This is an interesting little video as they filmed a chat between Tribute Games' Co-Founder Jean-Francois Major and Dotemu CEO Cyrille Imbert in Tribute's studio, talking about the upcoming game as well as their personal lifelong dreams of wanting to work on a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game. The two talk about everything from getting the rights to work on a TMNT title to making it look and feel just like the old arcade titles used to be, to making their own version of what a modern arcade title for these characters could be. Or just those looking to check out the retro titles. Enjoy the video below as we're still waiting on a release date announcement.
"Contributing to an iconic universe like Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is an incredible opportunity on any level, but even after completing a TMNT project years ago, I always held out hope that I'd be able to create an experience set in the original era that inspired so much of my childhood wonder," said Major. "We finally found a partner that shares Tribute Games' passion for the Heroes in a Half Shell's debut. Getting to continue the legacy of the classic, beloved TMNT beat-em-ups that fans around the world grew up playing is surreal."
"The reputation we've built with exceptional partners through modern classics like Streets of Rage 4 was vital to beginning our journey with Nickelodeon and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge," said Imbert. "Tribute Games clearly shares our passion for the world of TMNT. Their deep understanding and devotion to the essence of classic beat-em-ups makes them the perfect force to ensure Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge is the evolution of brawling fans deserve."