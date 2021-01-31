Watch The Latest DLC Character In Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker

Bandai Namco dropped a new trailer this week showing off Naruto Uzumaki (Last Battle) in Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker. The company has yet to even put a release date on when the character will be made available as DLC for the game, but they wasted little time showing him off after a leak a few weeks earlier seems to have sped things up. This is the first-ever "Heal-type" iteration of Naruto to be featured in the game and as you can see from the video below, he will not take a fall that easily. You will have the ability to activate the powerful Sage of Six Paths Mode via his Secret Technique to revive and have the ability to heal and buff allies. Enjoy the trailer below as we wait to find out when he'll be added to the game.

