Watcher Chronicles Confirms Release For Mid-January

Indie developer and publisher Third Sphere Game Studios confirmed this week that Watcher Chronicles will be coming out in a couple of weeks. If you haven't checked it out yet, this is a souls-like hyper-skill-based combat with RPG mechanics and tropes, married with a local co-op multiplayer mode so you and a friend can take on the challenges together. The game is currently set to be released on January 19th for Steam, with a soundtrack available to the side for $5. You can read more about the game here with the latest trailer.

Purgatory has been invaded by an unholy threat. A group of fallen ones called "The Watchers" now seek to transform it into a new Hell. Lost souls must unite or face utter annihilation. Your penance has begun… In Watcher Chronicles you will have to slice your way through enemies in a large, interconnected world. Use unique weapons or powerful magic and upgrade your character to defeat 20+ unique and challenging bosses. Our brave hero will have to battle his way through this wretched abyss, fighting against hordes of nightmarish enemies and more than 20 merciless bosses to prevent them from carrying out their malicious plan. Death is a hero's destiny: prepare to die… a lot. Dodge, block, and slice your way through enemies in a challenging souls-like skill-based combat!

Explore every crack of large interconnected purgatorial realm filled with secrets and game changing loot in a non-linear fashion.

Take on the entire game in local co-op with a friend! Play online with full native Steam remote play together support.

Use powerful magic to incinerate enemies with waves of fire, lightning, and void or summon the horde with necromancy.

Discover and master unique weapons with different move sets that completely change up the gameplay.

Upgrade your hero to match your play style and build out your own unique character class. Discover 100+ upgradable armor, weapons, and rings to specialize your build.

Battle over 20+ finely tuned and challenging bosses that require careful planning and significant skill to take down.

Keep your gear when finishing the game and continue the journey with increasingly harder difficulties in a New Game Plus.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Watcher Chronicles Trailer (https://youtu.be/b08N-FdZLb0)