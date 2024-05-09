Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Spin Rhythm XD, Super Spin Digital

Spin Rhythm XD Will Arrive On PlayStation This July

After being out for over a year, Spin Rhythm XD will be released for PlayStation consoles this Summer with brand new content.

Article Summary Spin Rhythm XD launches on PlayStation in July with VR content.

Over 60 tracks offer a body-grooving, rhythm-infused experience.

Supports multiple devices including MIDI DJ turntables on PC.

Features a level editor, global leaderboards, and customization.

Indie game developer and publisher Super Spin Digital has confirmed the PlayStation release date for Spin Rhythm XD, as the game will arrive this July. The game will be the same as what's already out, but with a bonus as there's new content for PSVR 2, and a free update for Steam VR, giving you several new tracks to play in a more immersive environment. We have more details below as the game arrives on July 9.

Spin Rhythm XD

Enter the Rhythm Dimension in an exciting new way with immersive VR gameplay. Feel the pulse and thump of every note in a body-grooving, rhythm-infused world of sounds and colors. Bump up the volume to master precise movements and timing, syncing up with more than 60 tracks to secure the top spot on the global leaderboards. Spin to one of five difficulties, mastering rhythm and hand-eye coordination with a comprehensive selection of accessibility options, including custom colors, track speeds, visuals, and more. Control each beat and motion with controller support for VR, mouse and keyboard, DualSense (including the touchpad!), Xbox, and for the true DJs out there, actual MIDI DJ turntables (available on PC only).

TAKE CONTROL: Spin, flick, and tap to match colors and beats. Spin Rhythm's smooth controls work seamlessly across multiple devices, including mouse and keyboard, gamepads, and even real MIDI DJ turntables (touch-sensitive jogs recommended).

Spin, flick, and tap to match colors and beats. Spin Rhythm's smooth controls work seamlessly across multiple devices, including mouse and keyboard, gamepads, and even real MIDI DJ turntables (touch-sensitive jogs recommended). MASTER: Precise, hand-made levels across five difficulties (Easy, Normal, Hard, Expert, and the brutal XD difficulty).

Precise, hand-made levels across five difficulties (Easy, Normal, Hard, Expert, and the brutal XD difficulty). MUSIC: Sixty licensed tracks of the juiciest beats in the known universe from Nitro Fun, Au5, Moe Shop, Hyper Potions, Camellia, Anamanaguchi, Panda Eyes, Teminite, Anomalie, Tut Tut Child, Pegboard Nerds, Tristam, Maxo, Tokyo Machine, Rogue, 2Mello and more.

Sixty licensed tracks of the juiciest beats in the known universe from Nitro Fun, Au5, Moe Shop, Hyper Potions, Camellia, Anamanaguchi, Panda Eyes, Teminite, Anomalie, Tut Tut Child, Pegboard Nerds, Tristam, Maxo, Tokyo Machine, Rogue, 2Mello and more. CUSTOMIZE: Beat your high scores and level up to unlock wheel skins, UI skins, and more.

Beat your high scores and level up to unlock wheel skins, UI skins, and more. CREATE: Custom levels to your favorite tunes using our fully-featured level editor.

Custom levels to your favorite tunes using our fully-featured level editor. ENJOY: Comprehensive accessibility features include custom colors, track speeds, low-impact visuals, and more.

Comprehensive accessibility features include custom colors, track speeds, low-impact visuals, and more. COMPETE: Hone your skills and work your way to the top of the global leaderboards!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!