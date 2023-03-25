Wayfinder Releases A New Trailer During PAX East 2023 Check out the latest trailer for the game Wayfinder, which Digital Extremes released during PAX East 2023.

Digital Extremes and Airship Syndicate decided PAX East 2023 was the perfect place to release a brand new trailer for the game Wayfinder. The nearly two-minute animated trailer gives you a brief look into the world the game has been set in, and some of the characters you'll come across, specifically the deadly assassin Venomess and a part of her mysterious backstory. You can check out the trailer down below as we now wait to see when more will be revealed for the game.

"The World of Evenor is shattered. You must harness the power of a Wayfinder to Control the Chaos that has overrun your world. Join forces with friends to strengthen your powers and control your adventures online with a vast selection of customization modifiers when exploring the immersive world, collecting valuable materials and crafting! Customize every play experience by entering a doorway of adventures with the help of a mysterious device known as a Gloom Dagger. Each adventure has unique modifiers and challenges YOU conjure and control, customizing what beasts you hunt, bosses you encounter, materials you collect and even other Wayfinders."

"Control and harness the power of a mighty Wayfinder! Wield a variety of unique abilities ranging from ebbing arcane magic and lethal melee to mystical tech – you'll find one to cater to your preferred playstyle. Traverse the immersive world with other Wayfinders and shape your adventures the way you want. Control what you explore and what enemies you fight to best customize how you want to play your Wayfinder. On every hunt and expedition into the Gloom you'll discover new locations, beasts and materials. Use them to craft new weapons and gear to awaken powerful new Wayfinders. Collect every weapon and Apartment item, read every book, and discover all the locations to complete your Atlas and increase your Mastery. Wayfinders are stronger together. Whether it's making new friends from world events, forming the perfect team for dangerous expeditions, or adding your Apartment and its buffs to fortify a neighborhood, all of your social interactions, character and Apartment progression, and explorations are tied together by the most important thread… each other."