We Look Over Warhammer 40K: Darktide During SGF Play Days

The crew at Fatshark brought a new game with them to Summer Game Fest Play Days as we got to look at Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. This game doesn't look or play like a lot of titles tied to the Games Workshop franchise as this is far more in-your-face and mission-oriented. The game is primarily a four-player co-op title that will have you and three friends being a part of a special task force. Essentially, your job is to get in, assess the situation, do what you can to achieve the tasks, and brute force your way through the rest of it. Because who has time for the tiny details when you're literally being rushed by swarms of enemies? You'll put together a team of characters that you get to design and choose traits for, as you'll have everything from a heavy-heavy tank to a hammer-wielding fighter to an expert marksman to be a part of this crack team. Or, you know, just go in with a shotgun and a flamethrower and see what works!

A lot of the design of this game was done to make everything feel gritty, compact, super factory oriented (as a lot of this era of Warhammer does) and brutal on the publishment. Part of your mission will be to gather info on what appears to be a new threat that has been planting seeds of corruption throughout the world. As you embark on new missions, you'll get a slightly bigger piece of the puzzle and will figure out where you'll need to take the fight next when the opportunity arises. Even if you're not interested in the story, you'll at least dig the combat as a lot of it was built on what the team achieved with Vermintide 2. There's a certain flow to the way everything is presented that looks more refined, which is due in-part to the work the team did with Nvidia to make it appear as smooth as it does.

The game is currently slated to be released on September 13th, 2022 for PC, and as far as we can tell they seem to be on track to meet that release date. If you'd like to see how the game plays, you can get a sample of it from the gameplay trailer that was released during the first week of the festival.