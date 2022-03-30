Weird West Drops New Trailer About Your Decisions

Devolver Digital and WolfEye Studios have released a new trailer for Weird West this week talking about all the decisions you can make. The game has a lot of cool things going for it, but one of the best and most unsung because people haven't seen it in action yet are the pathways your story can take all based on your choices. However minor or impactful they may be. This final video from the developers looks into how your actions or inactions can have a ripple effect on the game and how you can either make friends or end up with tons of enemies. Enjoy the video below as the game drops this Thursday, March 31st, on PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.

Discover a dark fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures. Journey through the story of a group of atypical heroes, written into legend by the decisions you make in an unforgiving land. Each journey is unique and tailored to the actions taken – a series of high stakes adventures where everything counts and the world reacts to the choices you make. Form a posse or venture forth alone into an otherworldly confines of the Weird West and make each legend your own. Dark Fantasy reimagining of the Wild West where lawmen and gunslingers share the frontier with fantastical creatures, each playing with their own rules and their own peculiar motives. Discover the world through origin stories of different characters, moving from one character's journey to the next until all converge in a final chapter. Each playthrough is unique as the game tailors the story to the player's actions and past choices for an ideal dramatic arc. Weird West supports different styles of play in a simulated sandbox world where characters, factions, and even places react to a player's decisions.