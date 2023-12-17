Posted in: Games, NACON, Video Games | Tagged: EKO Software, Welcome To Paradize

Welcome To ParadiZe Drops Expanded Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Welcome To ParadiZe, as Nacon provided a better look at the gameplay in their latest zombie title.

Nacon and Eko Software released a new trailer recently for Welcome To ParadiZe, as they give players an expanded look at the gameplay. Ever since they changed the name of the game, they have been rolling out new updates to show what's coming to the game. This latest trailer shows off many of the different aspects of the game you'll encounter, as well as some of the mechanics you'll be able to play with while trying to survive. Enjoy the trailer as the game will drop on February 29, 2024.

Have you ever dreamed of having a zombie at home? Imagine the possibilities with a zombie that defends you, builds your barricades and helps you fight its peers! Solo or with others, try to survive the apocalypse in the open world of ParadiZe. Combining survival, combat and crafting in a multiplayer open world, you must become the most skilled and smartest survivor to dominate enemy factions and avoid being eaten – especially by Miss Daisy, the first zombie elephant in zombie history.

You won't get far without zombots: To survive in ParadiZe, you need to capture your own zombots. They will accompany you throughout the adventure. These loyal followers are actually zombies under your control, whose behaviour you can custom-program thanks to a revolutionary hacking helmet!

Get ready for adventure: In ParadiZe, having your own zombie guard will not be enough. Prepare for your expedition into hazardous new environments by gearing yourself up with the best weapons, armour and other items with surprising functions. Your zombots too can be suitably equipped for the purpose you have in mind!

Explore your environment: Each environment contains caches, items and precious materials, defended by hordes of zombies and various other enemies that you will need to repel with a machete or pneumatic rifle. Meet ever more bizarre characters, who you can decide to help out: but be warned, this could either boost or reduce your own chances of survival!

Build and defend your own camp: Use your resources, your brain and what remains of your zombots to build your camp and make it self-sufficient, even when you are away. Place your traps strategically and program your zombots wisely, so you can head off on your travels worry-free!

