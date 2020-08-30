Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest Gets A Free Demo

Walkabout and Different Tales revealed this week that they have released a free demo for Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Heart Of The Forest. From now until September 1st, you have a chance to head over to Steam and download a free demo of the game. The demo will give you a sampling of things to come and tell a small piece of the story, but it won't contain much of anything to spoil the main game for you. This is your chance to experience a piece of the World Of Darkness universe through a very specific lense in the middle of nowhere. You can read more about the demo and see the latest trailer below.

In the demo, you will experience the start of the adventure, and taste the initial choices your character will face. Every choice affects Maia's stats, and this in turn reflects on her way of seeing the world. The primary resource is Rage, which opens more proactive paths of progression, but leads to losing sight of the intricacies of the surrounding world. Balancing it will depend entirely on player choices, bringing the game close to its tabletop inspiration. In the demo, you will visit real-world places located in the Bialowieza Forest, the last primeval wilderness in Europe, and face real legends. These include: The Barrows. This is a real resting place of a tribe that lived in the Puszcza 1,500 years ago and mysteriously vanished.

Kazan the Wolf. The most famous wolf in Poland and the symbol of protection over his endangered species. In 2001, he died after being wounded in a fight against another male wolf.

Places of Power. There are numerous legends of Places of Power located across the Puszcza. In the 1990s, diviners from around the world used to gather in the forest and search for these sites of magic.