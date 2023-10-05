Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Aventures Abound, Halloween 2023, pokemon

What Does The Ticket Of Treats Offer In Pokémon GO?

What does the Ticket of Treats off in Pokémon GO? Here is a breakdown of what Niantic has to say about this optional gameplay bonus.

Spooky Season begins in Pokémon GO and this time Niantic is offering a Ticket of Treats. But what treats are being offered?

Niantic has the following to say about the Ticket of Treats:

Starting October 2023, Trainers will be able to purchase the Ticket of Treats, which grants spook-tacular Timed Research opportunities throughout the month. With the Ticket of Treats, a new Timed Research will unlock each Thursday in October, and you will have until the end of the month to complete them all. Each Timed Research will give you an opportunity to earn premium items and event-themed encounters to prepare for in-game events! While each week's Timed Research is paired with a specific event, you're free to complete the Timed Research tasks and claim their rewards at any point until October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Trainers may purchase the Ticket of Treats until October 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time, but purchasing it earlier will give you more opportunities to take advantage of the additional bonuses included in the Ticket of Treats! Treat yourself to an October of adventure. Let's GO! Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 12:00 a.m. to Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. For US$5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency), you'll be able to access bonuses and a total of four ticket-exclusive Timed Research opportunities. Please note that Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with each Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. The Ticket of Treats will only be available in the in-game shop until October 29, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. local time.

Read here to see the full item and encounters list.

Here's everything else going on in the game this month:

These are the Pokémon that will appear in Tier Five raids:

September 23rd – October 6th: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) October 6th – October 20th: Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) October 21st – November 3rd: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Darkrai (can be Shiny) ALL MONTH: Shadow Moltres will be in Shadow Raids on Saturdays and Sundays

The Raid Hours for the month of October 2023 in Pokémon GO are:

Wednesday, October 4th, 2023: Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny)

Entei, Suicune, Raikou (can be all Shiny) Wednesday, October 11th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday,October 18th, 2023 : Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release)

Guzzlord (getting its Shiny release) Wednesday, October 25th, 2023: Darkrai (can be Shiny)

Here are the Mega Pokémon that will appear in Mega Raids:

September 16th – October 6th: Mega Gardevoir

Mega Gardevoir October 6th – October 20th: Mega Gengar

Mega Gengar October 21st – November 3rd: Mega Banette

Here are the events coming to Pokémon GO in October 2023:

October 5th – October 9th, 2023: Detective Pikachu Returns event

Detective Pikachu Returns event October 7th – October 8th, 2023: GO Battle Weekend

GO Battle Weekend October 12th – October 17th, 2023: Harvest Festival

Harvest Festival October 15th, 2023: As-of-yet unannounced Community Day

As-of-yet unannounced Community Day October 21st, 2023: Incense Day

Incense Day October 19th – October 26th, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1

Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 1 October 26th – October 31st, 2023: Pokémon GO Halloween 2023 Part 2

These are the Spotlight Hours and bonuses:

Tuesday, October 10th, 2023: Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny

Shroomish with double XP for evolving, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 17th, 2023: Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny

Pumpkaboo with double Stardust for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 24th, 2023: Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny

Phantump with double XP for catching, can be Shiny Tuesday, October 31st, 2023: Yamask with double Candy for catching, can be Shiny

Current Research Breakthrough encounters from September 1st, 2023 until December 1st, 2023:

Furfrou, can be Shiny

Goomy, can be Shiny

Sableye, can be Shiny

Galarian Farfetch'd, can be Shiny

Larvitar, can be Shiny

Bagon, can be Shiny

Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!