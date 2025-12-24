Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Dreamhaven, Moonshot Games, Wildgate

Wildgate Receives Winter Festival Update For The Holidays

Wildgate has released its own holiday update as you can dive into a Winter Festival with its own content centered on the holidays in space

Article Summary Wildgate launches a Winter Festival holiday update with festive content and rewards for players.

Update introduces Proximity Chat, new loadout presets, and custom lobby enhancements for gameplay.

Participate in icy weather, snowball fights, and daily login gifts featuring holiday-themed cosmetics.

Explore Wildgate’s fast-paced PvPvE spaceship battles and ever-changing procedurally generated maps.

Indie game developer Moonshot Games and publisher Dreamhaven have dropped a new holiday update into Wildgate, as they bring Christmas to space, more or less. The update has added in a number of features, both temporary and permanent, including Proximity Chat, Custom Lobby Additions, and the holiday content. We have more details below from the devs, and you can read more in their latest blog, as the content is live.

2025 Winter Festival

Proximity Chat – Allows players to converse with opposing teams in all game modes when enabled.

Allows players to converse with opposing teams in all game modes when enabled. Loadout Presets & Switching – Set three distinct loadouts and switch between them before or during matches.

Set three distinct loadouts and switch between them before or during matches. Custom Lobby Additions – Play Fleet Battle and Treasure Hunt, the latest game modes introduced in the Emergence update, in Custom Lobbies.

Play Fleet Battle and Treasure Hunt, the latest game modes introduced in the Emergence update, in Custom Lobbies. New Hardpoints – Utilize the Extra Ice and Aegis upgrade items to rapidly heal ships and make them invulnerable for a short period of time.

Utilize the Extra Ice and Aegis upgrade items to rapidly heal ships and make them invulnerable for a short period of time. Daily Login Rewards – Log into Wildgate every day to receive eight limited-time gifts like holiday-themed cosmetics and skins for your ships, weapons, and prospectors.

Log into Wildgate every day to receive eight limited-time gifts like holiday-themed cosmetics and skins for your ships, weapons, and prospectors. Frosty Festivities – Experience icy weather conditions in the Reach, take part in Snowball fights, earn "Scrap Crate" rewards, and obtain festive cosmetic items.

Wildgate

Wildgate is a PvPvE multiplayer shooter with three different modes. In Artifact Brawl, be the first to snatch the Artifact and blast through the Wildgate, or destroy the ships of every rival crew to be crowned the winner. Fleet Battle pits two massive teams of up to 12 players each against one another in relentless, action-packed combat. For a more relaxed looting expedition, salvage treasure and escape with the spoils before getting blown up in Treasure Hunt. Across all modes, your ship is your home and lifeline for you and your prospector crew. Keep it topped up with ice, fuel and ammo so you're ready for anyone or anything the Reach throws at you.

Epic Spaceship Battles: Blast your enemies with hi-tech cannons and gadgets, lure them into deadly traps, or even mess with their ship… as long as they don't sabotage yours first. When your perfect plan goes out the airlock, there's only one option… wing it!

Blast your enemies with hi-tech cannons and gadgets, lure them into deadly traps, or even mess with their ship… as long as they don't sabotage yours first. When your perfect plan goes out the airlock, there's only one option… wing it! New Adventures Every Match: Stay one step ahead as you and your crew navigate the Reach — a vast, procedurally-generated map that changes with every game.

Stay one step ahead as you and your crew navigate the Reach — a vast, procedurally-generated map that changes with every game. Unique Prospectors: Choose from a variety of daring prospectors, each with their own abilities and tools. Whether you're a brave pilot or a clever trickster, there's no wrong way to commit space crimes!

Choose from a variety of daring prospectors, each with their own abilities and tools. Whether you're a brave pilot or a clever trickster, there's no wrong way to commit space crimes! Explore the Reach: The Reach is a dangerous, unpredictable place, filled with deadly hazards and treasure beyond your wildest dreams. Navigate through cosmic storms, battle space vermin, and plunder alien ruins for lost caches of loot. Just make sure you beat the other prospectors to the punch, or you'll fly away empty-handed!

