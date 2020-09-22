Wizards Unite Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 1 Review

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 1 is wrapping up in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. Let's take a look back at this week-long event that focused on the climactic battle that saw Harry Potter lead his friends into their first, fateful clash with the Death Eaters in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix.

The Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 1 functioned in two ways: first and foremost, as a storytelling event. Harry Potter: Wizards Unite succeeds or fails based on how much players pay attention to the quest dialogue, as this is, unlike Niantic's bigger hit Pokémon GO, a narrative game. It's easy to jump in at any point, but the actions of the game truly only make sense once the game is understood as a sequel to the Harry Potter books. Beyond the story, this Brilliant Event was essentially a collection game. The idea is to complete the Event page in the Registry by collecting the required amount of Brilliant Foundables to complete their images. For example, five Brilliant Ron Weasley must be found, or his spot in the Registry will be incomplete.

There were five spots to fill in the Brilliant Event Registry this time, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite create variety in the way that they were found. The Veil and the Tank of Brains were in the wild as the easiest parts to complete, with the Bell Jar of Time readily available through Wizarding Challenges. Ron Weasley was only in Brilliant Portkeys and as a bonus at the end of the tasks, so unlocking him required walking or dedicated gameplay. Similarly, Luna Lovegood was the main reward for finishing the tasks, which were challenging but possible even for new players.

Personally, Battle of the Department of Mysteries Brilliant Event Part 1 was the first Brilliant Event I've played from beginning to end in Harry Potter: Wizards Unite. It was a fun, rewarding week of gameplay that would convince those who gave up on this complex game early on to come back and give it another shot.