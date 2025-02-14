Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Kipwak Studio, Wizdom Academy

Wizdom Academy Announces Steam Next Fest Demo

Players will be able to try a free demo of Wizdom Academy during Steam Next Fest, as we wait to see when the game will be released

Article Summary Wizdom Academy demo launching during Steam Next Fest for players to explore.

Manage a wizarding school amid mana scarcity and engage with complex characters.

Design creative layouts and harness strategic skills for school success.

Unravel the mystery behind severe mana droughts affecting wizarding realms.

Indie game developer and publisher Kipwak Studio has revealed that Wizdom Academy will have a free demo available during Steam Next Fest. This game was originally supposed to be released last year, but the team pushed the game back and gave it a new look with a few changes and is now teasing an Early Access release. This new demo will show off what the current build of the game looks like while we wait to see when it will be out this year.

Wizdom Academy

Mana, the magical lifeblood of the magical community, is becoming increasingly scarce. But the wizarding ways must continue to be taught, no matter what! As the Headmaster, you build and manage your wizarding school your way, making meaningful strategic decisions, customizing your castle, and progressing through a comprehensive tech tree. Tend to the needs of staff and students to avoid being overrun with fights, vandalism, and pranks. And learn how to harvest and manage your mana supply to complete magical tasks. With your school growing and the mana droughts becoming more severe, are you able to rise above the challenges in order to build, manage, and thrive?

Build Your Wizarding School — Design your school layout and construct classrooms, exam rooms, mana wells, dormitories, and more. Let your creativity fly, and reach for the sky!

— Design your school layout and construct classrooms, exam rooms, mana wells, dormitories, and more. Let your creativity fly, and reach for the sky! Be the Headmaster — Recruit students and teachers, manage resources, and guide your students to magical mastery!

— Recruit students and teachers, manage resources, and guide your students to magical mastery! Manage Your Mana — Mana, a vital resource that powers your school, has become unstable. Harvest and use it wisely; when a shortage occurs, you must demonstrate strategy and cleverness in your management.

— Mana, a vital resource that powers your school, has become unstable. Harvest and use it wisely; when a shortage occurs, you must demonstrate strategy and cleverness in your management. Unravel Mysteries — A perplexing enigma awaits: mana droughts are becoming increasingly severe and prolonged, affecting the entire magical community. Uncover the truth behind these mysterious occurrences.

— A perplexing enigma awaits: mana droughts are becoming increasingly severe and prolonged, affecting the entire magical community. Uncover the truth behind these mysterious occurrences. Interact with Complex Characters — Wizdom Academy's characters come to life with character descriptions and dialogue options, imbuing them with depth and personality that breathe life into your wizarding world.

