WizKids Announces New Deck-Building Game DC Forever

WizKids is set to publish a brand new DC Comics-themed deck-building game called DC Forever, set to be released in early 2025.

Players can mix heroes and villains from DC to craft unique decks and strategies.

Asymmetrical gameplay with endless combinations promises a fresh experience each play.

DC Forever includes 18 character standees, 160+ cards, and various tokens for gameplay.

WizKids revealed a brand new deck-building game ahead of both San Diego Comic-Con and GenCon, as they are publishing DC Forever. Much like other deck-building games, you'll be able to choose from a number of heroes and villains from the DC Universe, mixing and matching them and their abilities in order to battle your opponent. The game uses the same resource pile, giving both players an endless set of decks and combinations, depending on how they like to play. Not a ton of details have been released yet, but the game is currently up for pre-order on their website for $40. There is no word yet if they will have playable demos at either convention, so for now, all we have is the info released below.

DC Forever

Pick iconic characters pulled from the pages of DC Comics and form your own squad of heroes or rogues! Get ready for never-ending fun in this action-packed, asymmetrical deck-building game by designer Damon Stone!

Pick iconic characters pulled from the pages of DC Comics and form your own squad of heroes or rogues in this action-packed, asymmetrical deck-building game from designer Damon Stone! Develop Your Powers: Recruit new characters to your team, each with unique decks and gameplay, and choose which of their cards to add to support your strategy as the game progresses.

Recruit new characters to your team, each with unique decks and gameplay, and choose which of their cards to add to support your strategy as the game progresses. Choose Your Strategy: Bring the fight to your foes directly or focus on your master plan as you clash at classic DC Comics locations from the shadowy alleyways of Gotham City to the subaquatic depths of Atlantis.

Bring the fight to your foes directly or focus on your master plan as you clash at classic DC Comics locations from the shadowy alleyways of Gotham City to the subaquatic depths of Atlantis. Endless Possibilities: With multiple pathways to victory, eighteen playable characters, and hundreds of cards to choose from, no two games play out the same way. Let the battle begin!

Box Contents

80+ Hero Cards

80+ Rogue Cards

12 Location cards

8 Unaligned character cards

25+ Citizen Tokens

35+ Damage Tokens

6 Activation Tokens

18 Character Standees

