Wizordum Rescheduled For Early Access This Week

Apogee Entertainment pushed the release of Wizordum back two weeks, as it will now be out on November 29 for Steam in Early Access.

Emberheart Games draws inspiration from '90s fantasy FPS classics.

Players will combat chaos in Grimbrook, using both steel and sorcery.

Features include speedrun-friendly levels and competitive leaderboards.

Developer Emberheart Games and publisher Apogee Entertainment rescheduled the release for Wizordum to Early Access, as it will come out this week. Originally, the team planned to release the game on November 15, but those plans changed for the devs as they took an extra two weeks to work on it, as the game will now be released on November 29. Everything else about the release is still the same, so enjoy the info and trailer as it will be released this Wednesday.

"The Ancient Seal of Terrabruma has shattered, unleashing the forces of Chaos. As one of the last Mages of Wizordum sanctuary, find the source of corruption and blast away spawns of Chaos before they consume the kingdom in a speedrun-friendly fantasy FPS, tearing a page from the spellbooks of '90s fantasy FPS classics like Hexen and Heretic. The Mages of Wizordum are on the brink of extinction, falling to ever-encroaching mayhem outside the sanctuary. Sharpen an arsenal of steel and magic and set out for the Town of Grimbrook, looking for the Source while blasting off everyone standing in the way. Along the way, search nooks and crannies for loot and relics to solve mystifying puzzles and deliver even more damage."

"Incapacitate vile ogres and goblins with a skull-crushing mace, shoot rapid-fire ice shards with the Frostweaver, and master the Spellstriker to shatter the concentrated magic upon your foes. Fend off the restless undead and monstrous rats while winding through cobweb-covered hallways, restless cemeteries, sewers, labyrinths, and blood-spattered courtyards full of traps and treasure. Crumbling cobblestone, incinerated buildings, decay-filled dungeons, and misty harbors full of secrets await fearless spellcasters inside the collapsing city walls of Grimbrook. Claim a spot on the hallowed leaderboard where tougher difficulty levels yield higher scores and achieve perfect pace on every run with speedrun-friendly level design."

